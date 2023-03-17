Opening odds for No. 11 Pitt vs. No. 3 Xavier in 2023 NCAA Tournament second round

The No. 3 Xavier Musketeers will advance to the second round after coming back to beat Kennesaw State. They face No. 11 Pitt in the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC on Sunday, March 18. The time is still TBA.

2023 NCAA Tournament, second round: No. X Pitt vs. No. 3 Xavier odds

Spread: Xavier -5

Total: 154.5

Moneyline: Xavier -215, Pitt +185

“Survived” doesn’t quite describe what the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers pulled off against Kennesaw State. The Musketeers looked like the lower seed for most of the game, unable to keep up with the Owls on both ends of the court. But when Kennesaw State went cold late in the second half, Xavier took the opportunity and ran with it, pulling off a 13-point comeback to get ahead at the last minute. Jack Nunge ended with a huge block to keep the lead in the final seconds of the game.

Pitt has now squeaked out a 60-59 overtime win in the First Four over Mississippi State, and blown out a defensive juggernaut in Iowa State 59-41 so far in March Madness 2023. While Colgate transfer Nelly Cummings was forced to watch his former team get eliminated last night, he’s onto the second round after 10 points and three assists following 15 points and four assists in Dayton.