Opening odds for No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 6 Creighton in 2023 NCAA Tournament second round

The No. 3 Baylor Bears will face the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19.

2023 NCAA Tournament, second round: No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 6 Creighton odds

Spread: pk

Total: 147.5

Moneyline: Creighton -110, Baylor -110

The Bears had a tough first half, struggling to contain UC Santa Barbara and going into the break trailing by one. Baylor showed why it is a force to be reckoned with after outscoring UCSB by 19 in the second half, largely behind the veteran backcourt of LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler. If Keyonte George can rebound from his poor opening game, Baylor can go far in this bracket.

Creighton held off NC State even when the Wolf Pack threatened to overtake them in the second half. The Bluejays struggled on the perimeter but went 17-for-19 on the free throw line. Ryan Kalkbrenner had a 31-point game for Creighton — more than the next top three shooters combined. Baylor will need to target him on defense.