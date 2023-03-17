Opening odds for No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 6 TCU in 2023 NCAA Tournament second round

The NCAA Tournament marches onward with the second round underway this weekend. The No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs face off against No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs on Sunday, March 19. Let’s take a look at the opening odds for this East Region matchup.

2023 NCAA Tournament, second round: No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 6 TCU odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Gonzaga -5

Total: 159.5

Moneyline: Gonzaga -175, TCU +150

Game date: Sunday, March 19

Game time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Gonzaga (29-5, 14-2 WCC) moved past No. 14 Grand Canyon to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, with Julian Strawther’s 28 points and 10 rebounds helping lead the Bulldogs to victory. The WCC champions found themselves in a back-and-forth tussle for much of the first half before the Zags came out of halftime hot, jumping out to a 52-42 lead following a 12-4 run. The Bulldogs outscored GCU 42-34 in the second half, led by 15 points from their regular-season leading scorer Drew Timme.

TCU (22-12, 9-9 Big 12) hit a dramatic layup with 1.5 seconds remaining to advance past the Arizona State Sun Devils 72-70 to open the NCAA Tournament. While the Frogs are one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the country, they bring an outstanding defense that’s mobile and able to get stops and turnovers. They were one of the toughest outs in the Big 12 this season, and with senior guard Mike Miles Jr. back and healthy, they will be plenty of challenge for the WCC Champions.