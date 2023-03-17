 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds for No. 5 Miami vs. No. 4 Indiana in 2023 NCAA Tournament second round

We go over the opening odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for Miami vs. Indiana in the second round of 2023 March Madness.

By DKNation Staff Updated
Miami Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack and guard Isaiah Wong and guard Jordan Miller and forward Norchad Omier talk during a timeout in the second half against the Drake Bulldogs at MVP Arena. Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The chalk has held in at least one second round matchup in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, and the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes will face the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday, March 20

2023 NCAA Tournament, second round: No. 5 Miami vs. No. 4 Indiana odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Indiana -2
Total: 148.5
Moneyline: Indiana -130, Miami +110

Game date: Sunday, March 19
Game time: 8:40 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Location: MVP Arena, Albany, NY

No. 5 Miami was tested by No. 12 Drake on Friday and passed with a 63-56 victory. The two teams were tied at the hip for most of this contest and were tied at 56 with just over a minute left. However, the Hurricanes were able to close the Bulldogs out on a 7-0 run to pick up the victory. Nijel Pack led with 21 points in the win.

Indiana once again rode superstar Trayce Jackson-Davis to a win over Kent State in the opening round. TJD finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds, and unlike his fellow Big Ten First Team All-Conference member Zach Edey, he’s still playing in March. The Hoosiers Race Thompson also added 20 points and nine rebounds in the victory.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 2023 March Madness

View all 207 stories

More From DraftKings Nation