Opening odds for No. 5 Miami vs. No. 4 Indiana in 2023 NCAA Tournament second round

The chalk has held in at least one second round matchup in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, and the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes will face the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday, March 20

2023 NCAA Tournament, second round: No. 5 Miami vs. No. 4 Indiana odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Indiana -2

Total: 148.5

Moneyline: Indiana -130, Miami +110

Game date: Sunday, March 19

Game time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Location: MVP Arena, Albany, NY

No. 5 Miami was tested by No. 12 Drake on Friday and passed with a 63-56 victory. The two teams were tied at the hip for most of this contest and were tied at 56 with just over a minute left. However, the Hurricanes were able to close the Bulldogs out on a 7-0 run to pick up the victory. Nijel Pack led with 21 points in the win.

Indiana once again rode superstar Trayce Jackson-Davis to a win over Kent State in the opening round. TJD finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds, and unlike his fellow Big Ten First Team All-Conference member Zach Edey, he’s still playing in March. The Hoosiers Race Thompson also added 20 points and nine rebounds in the victory.