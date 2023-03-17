How many perfect brackets remain for the 2023 NCAA Tournament

The 2023 NCAA Tournament heads into its second day of action, and we’ve already seen a wild start. On Thursday, No. 13 Furman beat No. 4 Virginia and No. 15 Princeton beat No. 2 Arizona. The other seeded upsets saw No. 10 Penn State beat Texas A&M and No. 9 Auburn beat No. 8 Iowa.

The first 16 games busted most brackets across tournament challenges. And yet, some perfect brackets do still remain. ESPN is tracking perfect men’s brackets and says there are 658 perfect brackets remaining. The ESPN men’s bracket challenge started with 20,056,273, which means .003 percent of brackets remain perfect. Over at Yahoo! only 23 perfect brackets remain in their contests.

There has never been a verified perfect bracket through the entire tournament. The NCAA tracks this kind of information and reports that the 2019 NCAA men’s basketball tournament saw the longest run before losing the first game of a bracket. In that tournament, an Ohio man predicted every game correct in the first two rounds. He lost his bracket in the second game of the Sweet 16 — the 50th game of the tournament — when No. 3 Purdue beat No. 2 Tennessee 99-94 in overtime.