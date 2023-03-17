How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for March 17 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO

The Road to Wrestlemania 39 finish line is in sight as we’re just over two weeks away from the two-day spectacle at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, a new No. 1 contender for the IC title will (hopefully) be cemented and two former friends will come face-to-face.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, March 17

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

With Wrestlemania fast approaching, Sami Zayn will confront Jey Uso on tonight’s show. This will be the first time the two will speak since Jey turned on Zayn during last Monday’s episode of Raw. Since then, the war between Zayn/Cody Rhodes/Kevin Owens and the Bloodline has raged on, with the latter group beating down KO this past Monday. We’ll see what the two Bloodline compatriots have to say to each other tonight.

Tonight, Drew McIntyre will go one-on-one with Sheamus with the winner getting a shot at Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Wrestlemania. A No. 1 contender was supposed to be crowned in a fatal five-way involving the two last Friday. However, things broke down in the match and that led to a second referee coming out. Sheamus and McIntyre would end up pinning opponents at the same time, with the two respective referees counting the fall for both men. That led to this match being created and we’ll see who gets the shot at the “Ring General”.

Last week, Rey Mysterio was announced as the first inductee for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame Class. That news was predictable interrupted by Dominik Mysterio, who continued to belittle his father. On this week’s episode of Raw, Dom officially challenged Rey to a match at Wrestlemania, a challenge the elder Mysterio shot down. Rey has continued to insist that he will not fight his own son, so we’ll see if something happens to change his mind tonight.