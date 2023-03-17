 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard headline NBA injury report for Friday, March 17

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Friday, March 17 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after scoring a three-point basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena on March 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

There are eight games on Friday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 17

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Jalen McDaniels (hip) - questionable

Surely, McDaniels would love to be able to suit up against his former team. If he can’t go, De’Anthony Melton and Georges Niang will have bigger roles as peripheral players.

Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks

Stephen Curry (thumb) - questionable, expected to play
Kevon Looney (back) - probable
Draymond Green (technicals) - OUT

Green picked up his 16th technical foul and is suspended. Curry is expected to play but if he doesn’t suit up, Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo will have bigger roles as creators offensively.

Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Kyle Kuzma (knee) - available

Kuzma is back in and will take some usage away from Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis.

Jarrett Allen (eye) - OUT

Lamar Stevens will get the start for Cleveland but Evan Mobley is most likely to benefit from a fantasy standpoint.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Chicago Bulls

Rudy Gobert (ankle) - questionable
Naz Reid (calf) - questionable

Both guys suited up last time. If they both suit up, Gobert holds more value. If Gobert is out and Reid is in, the latter would be a top DFS value play.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Jayson Tatum (hip) - questionable

If Tatum sits, Jaylen Brown would be the focal point for the Celtics. Malcolm Brogdon could also see more touches as a playmaker in this offense.

Damian Lillard (calf) - probable
Jerami Grant (quad) - questionable

Nassir Little would be in line for big minutes if Grant sits. If Lillard is out, Anfernee Simons becomes the lead guard and Shaedon Sharpe would see more playing time.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic (thigh) - OUT
Kyrie Irving (foot) - questionable
Tim Hardaway Jr. (calf) - questionable

Doncic logged a full practice but remains out. If Irving and Hardaway Jr. are out, Reggie Bullock, Josh Green and Jaden Hardy should see more opportunities and will be solid value adds in DFS lineups.

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable

Davis will be in for the Lakers.

More From DraftKings Nation