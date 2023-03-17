Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard headline NBA injury report for Friday, March 17

There are eight games on Friday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 17
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets
Jalen McDaniels (hip) - questionable
Surely, McDaniels would love to be able to suit up against his former team. If he can’t go, De’Anthony Melton and Georges Niang will have bigger roles as peripheral players.
Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks
Stephen Curry (thumb) - questionable, expected to play
Kevon Looney (back) - probable
Draymond Green (technicals) - OUT
Green picked up his 16th technical foul and is suspended. Curry is expected to play but if he doesn’t suit up, Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo will have bigger roles as creators offensively.
Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Kyle Kuzma (knee) - available
Kuzma is back in and will take some usage away from Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis.
Jarrett Allen (eye) - OUT
Lamar Stevens will get the start for Cleveland but Evan Mobley is most likely to benefit from a fantasy standpoint.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Chicago Bulls
Rudy Gobert (ankle) - questionable
Naz Reid (calf) - questionable
Both guys suited up last time. If they both suit up, Gobert holds more value. If Gobert is out and Reid is in, the latter would be a top DFS value play.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Jayson Tatum (hip) - questionable
If Tatum sits, Jaylen Brown would be the focal point for the Celtics. Malcolm Brogdon could also see more touches as a playmaker in this offense.
Damian Lillard (calf) - probable
Jerami Grant (quad) - questionable
Nassir Little would be in line for big minutes if Grant sits. If Lillard is out, Anfernee Simons becomes the lead guard and Shaedon Sharpe would see more playing time.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Luka Doncic (thigh) - OUT
Kyrie Irving (foot) - questionable
Tim Hardaway Jr. (calf) - questionable
Doncic logged a full practice but remains out. If Irving and Hardaway Jr. are out, Reggie Bullock, Josh Green and Jaden Hardy should see more opportunities and will be solid value adds in DFS lineups.
Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
Davis will be in for the Lakers.