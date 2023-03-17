Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard headline NBA injury report for Friday, March 17

There are eight games on Friday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 17

Jalen McDaniels (hip) - questionable

Surely, McDaniels would love to be able to suit up against his former team. If he can’t go, De’Anthony Melton and Georges Niang will have bigger roles as peripheral players.

Stephen Curry (thumb) - questionable, expected to play

Kevon Looney (back) - probable

Draymond Green (technicals) - OUT

Green picked up his 16th technical foul and is suspended. Curry is expected to play but if he doesn’t suit up, Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo will have bigger roles as creators offensively.

Kyle Kuzma (knee) - available

Kuzma is back in and will take some usage away from Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis.

Jarrett Allen (eye) - OUT

Lamar Stevens will get the start for Cleveland but Evan Mobley is most likely to benefit from a fantasy standpoint.

Rudy Gobert (ankle) - questionable

Naz Reid (calf) - questionable

Both guys suited up last time. If they both suit up, Gobert holds more value. If Gobert is out and Reid is in, the latter would be a top DFS value play.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Jayson Tatum (hip) - questionable

If Tatum sits, Jaylen Brown would be the focal point for the Celtics. Malcolm Brogdon could also see more touches as a playmaker in this offense.

Damian Lillard (calf) - probable

Jerami Grant (quad) - questionable

Nassir Little would be in line for big minutes if Grant sits. If Lillard is out, Anfernee Simons becomes the lead guard and Shaedon Sharpe would see more playing time.

Luka Doncic (thigh) - OUT

Kyrie Irving (foot) - questionable

Tim Hardaway Jr. (calf) - questionable

Doncic logged a full practice but remains out. If Irving and Hardaway Jr. are out, Reggie Bullock, Josh Green and Jaden Hardy should see more opportunities and will be solid value adds in DFS lineups.

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable

Davis will be in for the Lakers.