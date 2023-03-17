Pick on the spread for Kennesaw State-Xavier on March 17

just three season ago, Kennesaw State Owls went 1-29 and on Wednesday, find themselves with a 14-seed taking on the Xavier Musketeers in the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Kennesaw State Owls and Xavier Musketeers (-12.5, 154)

Usually the lower-seeded mid-major school in a matchup like this has a depth disadvantage, but that is not this case for Kennesaw State as the Owls have nine different guys that average at least 10.5 minutes per game.

During conference play, Xavier lost starting forward Zach Freemantle for the season, who was averaging 15.2 points and a team-high 8.2 rebounds per game. The injury has left the team with a rotation of six players that average more than 10.5 minutes per game

Including the game Freemantle got injured in against Creighton, Xavier has scored 68 points or fewer in four of their last eight games away from home and need to rely on their jump shooting with the way they give up points.

Overall this, Xavier has given up nearly the same amount of points per possession with and without Freemantle and are overall 172nd in the country in points allowed per possession.

The biggest weakness of the Xavier defense is guarding 3-pointers, ranking 282nd nationally in opponent 3-point shooting percentage, a big issue in this particular match. Kennesaw State enters Friday 15th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage when in a road or neutral court environment at 38%.

With Xavier just 308th in the country in turnovers forced per defensive play, Kennesaw State will get plenty of clean possessions and give Xavier a scare in the Round of 64.

The Play: Kennesaw State +12.5

