Who is Michigan State playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans are headed to the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament after beating the No. 10 USC Trojans. Joey Hauser led the Spartans with 17 points in a 73-62 win. Once he hit a three with 17:14 remaining, Michigan State never trailed the rest of the way.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Michigan State playing in second round?

The Spartans will face the winner of Friday’s matchup between the No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles and No. 15 Vermont Catamounts. They’ll face off on Sunday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. Tip-off time will be announced later Friday night.

Michigan State has faced Vermont twice, with the matchups coming in March 2005 and November 2006. In the 2005, the fifth-seeded Spartans beat the 13th-seeded Catamounts 72-61 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. In 2006, the Spartans beat the Catamounts 66-46. Michigan State has faced Marquette 12 times to date and has a 10-2 record in those matchups. Their last two games came in November 2014 when the 20th-ranked Spartans won 79-68, and in March 2007 when the ninth-seeded Spartans beat the eighth-seeded Golden Eagles in the NCAA Tournament. They had not met prior to that since 1959.