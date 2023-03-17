 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is Xavier playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

Xavier has won their first round matchup and has advanced to the second round. We take a look at who their next opponent will be in 2023 March Madness.

By DKNation Staff
Xavier Musketeers guard Adam Kunkel spoils Kennesaw State Owls guard Spencer Rodgers and Kennesaw State Owls guard Kasen Jennings on his way to the basket in the first half of a first-round college basketball game between the Kennesaw State Owls and the Xavier Musketeers in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.&nbsp; Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Who is Xavier playing in second round?

The Muskies will face the winner of Friday’s matchup between the No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones and No. 11 Pittsburgh Panthers. They’ll face off on Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tip-off time will be announced later Friday night.

Xavier has faced Iowa State three times and Pitt six times. They are 1-2 against Iowa State, with their most recent matchup coming in November 2021 when the Cyclones upset the then No. 25 Musketeers. Xavier and Pitt have split their six games, with the two most recent coming in the NCAA Tournament. In 2010, sixth-seeded Xavier beat third-seeded Pitt in the second round. In 2009, fourth-seeded Xavier lost to top-seeded Pitt in the Sweet 16.

