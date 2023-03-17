Who is Xavier playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

Intro

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Xavier playing in second round?

The Muskies will face the winner of Friday’s matchup between the No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones and No. 11 Pittsburgh Panthers. They’ll face off on Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tip-off time will be announced later Friday night.

Xavier has faced Iowa State three times and Pitt six times. They are 1-2 against Iowa State, with their most recent matchup coming in November 2021 when the Cyclones upset the then No. 25 Musketeers. Xavier and Pitt have split their six games, with the two most recent coming in the NCAA Tournament. In 2010, sixth-seeded Xavier beat third-seeded Pitt in the second round. In 2009, fourth-seeded Xavier lost to top-seeded Pitt in the Sweet 16.

Kennesaw State has faced Iowa State twice and Pitt once in their history, and has lost all three games. The Cyclones beat the Owls by double digits in November 2010 and November 2021. The Panthers beat them by 16 points in December 2012.