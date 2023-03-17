Who is UConn playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 4 Connecticut Huskies pulled away from the No. 14 Iona Gaels on Friday, winning their first-round matchup to advance in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’ll go over who UConn will face in the second round on Sunday.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is UConn playing in second round?

The Huskies will face the No. 5 Saint Mary’s Gaels in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Sunday at MVP Arena in Albany, NY. The tip-off time will be announced late Friday night.

Saint Mary’s went back-and-forth with No. 12 VCU in their first-round game. They exchanged leads throughout the first half and the Gaels did not take control until the middle of the second half. VCU’s leading scorer, Ace Baldwin, injured his ankle and missed five minutes of game time. SMC extended their lead from four to nine in that span and finished it off from there.

Connecticut and Saint Mary’s have played once in their history. In 2006, a 14th-ranked UConn squad beat them 89-73 in a December non-conference matchup.