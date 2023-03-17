 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who is Creighton playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

Creighton has won their first round matchup and has advanced to the second round. We take a look at who their next opponent will be in 2023 March Madness.

By DKNation Staff
Ryan Kalkbrenner #11 of the Creighton Bluejays dunks over Terquavion Smith #0 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Ball Arena on March 17, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays have advanced to the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. They beat the No. 11 NC State Wolfpack 72-63 in an effort led by Ryan Kalkbrenner’s 31 points.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Creighton playing in second round?

The Bluejays will face the No. 3 Baylor Bears in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Sunday at Ball Arena in Denver, CO. The tip-off time will be announced late Friday night.

Baylor faced a stiff test from UC Santa Barbara in their first round game. They exchanged leads throughout the first half and the Gauchos took a one-point lead into the locker room. Baylor took a lead in the second half, but UCSB hung close until the Bears put them away with a 15-2 run in the final nine minutes.

Creighton and Baylor have played each other five times in their history. The Bluejays lead the series 3- and they most recently met in 2017 non-conference play. Baylor was ranked No. 22 and beat an unranked Creighton 65-59. Prior to that, they met in the 2014 NCAA Tournament, where the sixth-seeded Bears upset the third-seeded Bluejays 85-55 in the second round.

More From DraftKings Nation