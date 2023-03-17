Who is Creighton playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays have advanced to the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. They beat the No. 11 NC State Wolfpack 72-63 in an effort led by Ryan Kalkbrenner’s 31 points.

Who is Creighton playing in second round?

The Bluejays will face the No. 3 Baylor Bears in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Sunday at Ball Arena in Denver, CO. The tip-off time will be announced late Friday night.

Baylor faced a stiff test from UC Santa Barbara in their first round game. They exchanged leads throughout the first half and the Gauchos took a one-point lead into the locker room. Baylor took a lead in the second half, but UCSB hung close until the Bears put them away with a 15-2 run in the final nine minutes.

Creighton and Baylor have played each other five times in their history. The Bluejays lead the series 3- and they most recently met in 2017 non-conference play. Baylor was ranked No. 22 and beat an unranked Creighton 65-59. Prior to that, they met in the 2014 NCAA Tournament, where the sixth-seeded Bears upset the third-seeded Bluejays 85-55 in the second round.