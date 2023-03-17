Who is Pittsburgh playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 11 Pittsburgh Panthers won its first-round matchup against Iowa State on Friday, holding the Cyclones to roughly 20% shooting. They have now advanced to the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament and we’ll take a look at who they will face on Sunday.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Pittsburgh playing in second round?

The Panthers will face the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. The tip-off time will be announced late Friday night.

The Musketeers narrowly avoided an upset by by No. 14 Kennesaw State. The Owls took a lead with four minutes left in the first half and led into the final six minutes of the second half. The score went back-and-forth the rest of the way but Xavier was able to secure the win on free throws in the final 18 seconds.

Pitt and Xavier have met six times and split them down the middle. The two most recent matchups came in the NCAA Tournament. In 2010, sixth-seeded Xavier beat third-seeded Pitt in the second round. In 2009, fourth-seeded Xavier lost to top-seeded Pitt in the Sweet 16.