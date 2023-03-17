Who is Marquette playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The Marquette Golden Eagles shook off some tense moments in their opening round game against Vermont and are heading to the second round of the 2023 NCAA tournament. Here’s a look at who they will face Sunday in March Madness.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Marquette playing in second round?

The Golden Eagles will face the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. The tip-off time will be announced late Friday night.

Marquette had a scare early in the first half with Tyler Kolek going to the locker room after suffering a hand injury. He returned and struggled for a bit but the supporting cast found a way to make key plays and lock in defensively. Ultimately, Vermont was unable to make enough triples to keep pace with the Big East powerhouse.

Marquette and Michigan State have played 12 times in their history and the Golden Eagles are 2-10 in those matchups. Their last two games came in November 2014 when the 20th-ranked Spartans won 79-68, and in March 2007 when the ninth-seeded Spartans beat the eighth-seeded Golden Eagles in the NCAA Tournament.