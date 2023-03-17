Who has reached the semifinals of the 2023 World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic is currently underway as teams advance to the semifinal round. Two teams have already grabbed a spot in the final four, while Friday will see four more teams compete for two remaining spots. Below are the teams who have already advanced to the semifinals, and we will update this list as Friday’s games wrap up.

2023 WBC Semifinal teams

Cuba: Cuba emerged from the group stage as the winner despite a five-way tie in group records. They overcame Australia, 4-3, in the quarterfinal round, and will face the winner of USA vs. Venezuela in the semifinal on Sunday, March 19 at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. This is Cuba’s first semifinal appearance in the WBC since 2006.

Japan: Japan went undefeated in the group stage, taking down Australia, Korea, China, and the Czech Republic. They made quick work of Italy in the quarterfinal round, winning 9-3. Padres starter Yu Darvish closed out the game for his home team. They will face the winner of Puerto Rico vs. Mexico on Monday, March 20 in the semifinals.