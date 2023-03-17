Who is Fairleigh Dickinson playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

Cinderella has struck with the biggest upset of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights shocked the world on Friday night, beating the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers 63-58 in the first round. The Knights join the 2018 UMBC Retrievers as the only team to pull off the 16/1 upset. The Knights will continue dancing into the weekend as they advance to the second round.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Fairleigh Dickinson playing in second round?

The Knights will face the winner of Friday’s matchup between the No. 8 Memphis Tigers and No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls. They’ll face off on Sunday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. Tip-off time will be announced later Friday night.

Fairleigh Dickinson has not played either of these schools at any point in program history. This is their first time in the second round of the tournament. They have two wins in their seven tourney appearances, but both came in 16 vs. 16 matchups in the First Four.