Who is Kentucky playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats beat the No. 11 Providence Friars on Friday in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Antonio Reeves led the Wildcats with 22 points. The two sides were knotted much of the first half. Kentucky took a lead with 7:34 to go in the first half and used a 10-0 run to give themselves breathing room. Providence wouldn’t quite go away, but they couldn’t get over the hump and Kentucky put them away late.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Kentucky playing in second round?

The Wildcats will face the winner of Friday’s matchup between the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats and No. 14 seed Montana State Bobcats. They’ll face off on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. Tip-off time will be announced later Friday night.

Kentucky has played Montana State once and Kansas State eight times. The then No. 1 Wildcats beat the Bobcats 86-28 in 2014. Kentucky is 7-1 all-time against their fellow Wildcats, with a 2-1 record against them in the NCAA Tournament. Their most recent matchup came in 2018 and was Kansas State’s lone win in the series. Ninth-seeded K-State beat fifth-seeded UK 61-58 in the Sweet 16.