Who is Miami playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

Miami has won their first round matchup and has advanced to the second round. We take a look at who their next opponent will be in 2023 March Madness.

By David Fucillo
Wooga Poplar #55 of the Miami Hurricanes drives to the basket in the second half against Roman Penn #1 of the Drake Bulldogs during the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 17, 2023 in Albany, New York. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes stumbled early against the No. 12 Drake Bulldogs, but bounced back when it mattered most. Miami won their first-round matchup 63-56 and advances to the second round. Nijel Pack led the Canes with 21 points and Norchad Omier put up a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Miami playing in second round?

The Hurricanes will face the winner of Friday’s matchup between the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers and No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes. They’ll face off on Sunday at MVP Arena in Albany, NY. Tip-off time will be announced later Friday night.

Miami (FL) and Kent State have never faced off, although for anybody who cares, Kent State has played Miami (OH) 149 times! The Hurricanes and Hoosiers have only met one time in their history. In 2001, Miami upset then No. 21 Indiana in a December non-conference game.

