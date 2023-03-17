Who is Miami playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes stumbled early against the No. 12 Drake Bulldogs, but bounced back when it mattered most. Miami won their first-round matchup 63-56 and advances to the second round. Nijel Pack led the Canes with 21 points and Norchad Omier put up a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Miami playing in second round?

The Hurricanes will face the winner of Friday’s matchup between the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers and No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes. They’ll face off on Sunday at MVP Arena in Albany, NY. Tip-off time will be announced later Friday night.

Miami (FL) and Kent State have never faced off, although for anybody who cares, Kent State has played Miami (OH) 149 times! The Hurricanes and Hoosiers have only met one time in their history. In 2001, Miami upset then No. 21 Indiana in a December non-conference game.