Who is Gonzaga playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs handled their business on Friday evening, beating the No. 14 Grand Canyon Lopes 82-70. Julian Strawther led the team with 28 points. They’ll advance to the second round and play on Sunday.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Gonzaga playing in second round?

The Bulldogs will face the winner of Friday’s matchup between the No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs and No. 11 Arizona State Wildcats. They’ll face off on Sunday at Ball Arena in Denver, CO. Tip-off time will be announced later Friday night.

Gonzaga has never played Arizona State and has only played TCU twice. The Bulldogs won the first game between the two back in December 1974. The Horned Frogs won the second game in December 1998.