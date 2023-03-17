Who is Florida Atlantic playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

Perhaps the matchup in the 2023 NCAA Tournament that will have the most drama will be the No. 9 FAU Owls taking on the No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in the second of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

And no matter who wins, we are guaranteed to have an underdog mid-major in the Sweet 16.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Florida Atlantic playing in second round?

The Owls will face the No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Sunday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. The tip-off time will be announced late Friday night.

FDU shocked the world earlier Friday evening when they beat No. 1 Purdue 63-58. It is just the second time a 16 seed has beaten a No. 1 seed, and it goes down as the biggest outright upset in men’s tournament history. And so much for perfect brackets. Virginia and Arizona fans have to appreciate this one taking the spotlight off them.

This will be the first time these two schools have met on the basketball court.