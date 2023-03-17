Who is Indiana playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

After a comfortable 71-60 win over the No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes, the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers will advance to the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Who is Indiana playing in second round?

The Hoosiers will face the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Sunday at MVP Arena in Albany, NY. The tip-off time will be announced late Friday night.

The Hurricanes got a fight from the No. 12 Drake Bulldogs in the first round. Drake led by five at the half and the two teams exchanged leads well into the second half. However, after taking a three-point lead with 3:24 remaining, the Bulldogs didn’t score a single point the rest of the way. Miami drained some key free throws and won 63-56.

Indiana and Miami have played each other once in basketball. In 2001, Indiana was ranked No. 21 and lost a 58-53 upset to Miami.