Who is Kansas State playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

We will have at least one set of Wildcats in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, as the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats will face the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats on Sunday, March 20 in the Second Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Who is Kansas State playing in second round?

The No. 3 K-State Wildcats will face the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. The tip-off time will be announced late Friday night.

Kentucky handled their business against No. 11 Providence on Friday evening, winning 61-53. They took a seven-point lead into halftime and the Friars could not cut the lead much closer the rest of the way. Antonio Reeves led the Wildcats with 22 points and Oscar Tshiebwe hauled in 25 rebounds.

Kansas State has faced Kentucky eight times and is 1-7 in that series. Kansas State is 1-2 in three NCAA Tournament games. Their most recent matchup came in 2018 and was Kansas State’s lone win in the series. No. 9 K-State beat No. 5 Kentucky 61-58 in the Sweet 16.