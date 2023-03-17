Who is TCU playing in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

After a dramatic last-second layup to stave off the No. 11 Arizona State Wildcats, the No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs will advance to the second round. TCU defeated the Sun Devils in the first round on a game-winning shot by JaKobe Coles to win the game 72-70.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is TCU playing in second round?

The Horned Frogs will face the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Sunday at Ball Arena in Denver, CO. The tip-off time will be announced late Friday night.

No. 14 Grand Canyon gave Gonzaga some trouble in the first half, but the Bulldogs pulled away early in the second half and cruised to victory over the Lopes. Julian Strawther led the team with 28 points and ten rebounds in the win.

TCU and Gonzaga have faced off twice. The Bulldogs won the first game between the two back in December 1974. The Horned Frogs won the second game in December 1998.