How and what to watch for USA vs. Venezuela in 2023 WBC quarterfinals

The United States and Venezuela face off in the quarterfinal round of the World Baseball Challenge at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida on Saturday, March 18. Venezuela has not yet lost a game in the WBC, winning their group with a perfect record. USA finished as the runner-up in their group, going 3-1. This will be USA’s toughest matchup to date in the tournament.

USA vs. Venezuela odds

Moneyline: USA -1.5

Total: 9

USA vs. Venezuela pick

Pick: Venezuela

The Venezuela team has already overcome arguably the best group in the WBC and brings an all-star pitching lineup of Jose Altuve, Ronald Acuna Jr., Salvador Perez and Luis Arraez. Mike Trout has been carrying much of the USA’s success on his back up to this point, and the Americans will need to dig deeper into their lineup talent to succeed against Venezuela.

USA vs. Venezuela

Date: Saturday, March 18

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App