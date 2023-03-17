The Reignmakers UFC Takedown Headliners Hunt is on!

Time to grab Takedown packs for your shot to pull top headliners from upcoming fights and get bonus event packs airdropped to you. Here’s what you need to know!

Headliner Fighters

Group 1

Leon Edwards

Kamuru Usman

Marlon Vera

Cory Sandhagen

Group 2

Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya

Max Holloway

Arnold Allen

Sergei Pavlovich

Curtis Blaydes

Get in on the Hunt

Users who collect one of the headliner fighter game cards from 2023 Takedown packs set forth in the UFC Reignmakers Fight Headliners Hunt Takedown Cards table below (the “Headliner Fighter Cards”) from Group 1 that hold the Headliner Card in their DraftKings Marketplace wallet on March 24th 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) (the “Snapshot Date 1”) shall be awarded the prize set forth in the table below associated with such Headliner Card.

Only Headliner Fighter Cards contained in a Takedown Sweep Pack or Takedown Slam Pack opened between March 17, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET and March 24, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET for Group 1 (“Eligibility Period”) will carry a prize. Only the final user holding the Headliner Fighter Card as of the Snapshot are eligible to win the prizing.

Users who collect one of the headliner fighter game cards from 2023 Takedown packs set forth in the table below (the “Headliner Fighter Cards”) listed from Group 2 that hold the Headliner Fighter Card in their DraftKings Marketplace wallet on March 26th 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) (the “Snapshot Date”) shall be awarded the prize set forth in the table below associated with such Headliner Card.

Only Headliner Fighter Cards contained in a 2023 Takedown Sweep Pack or 2023 Takedown Slam Pack opened between March 17, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET and March 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET for Group 2 (“Eligibility Period”) will carry a prize. Only the final user holding the Headliner Fighter Card as of the Snapshot are eligible to win the prizing.

Here’s what players need to be on the lookout for when opening UFC 2023 Takedown Sweep and 2023 Takedown Slam Packs throughout the Eligibility Period:

UFC Reignmakers Fight Headliners Hunt Takedown Cards

Prizing Eligible Pack Headliner Fighters Cards Snapshot Date Prize Eligible Pack Headliner Fighters Cards Snapshot Date Prize Takedown Sweep Pack Group 1 Pulling any of the following: - Leon Edwards - Kamuru Usman - Marlon Vera - Cory Sandhagen 3/24/2023 at 11:59:59PM ET One (1) 3/25 Fight Night Pack Takedown Slam Pack Group 1 Pulling any of the following: - Leon Edwards - Kamuru Usman - Marlon Vera - Cory Sandhagen 3/24/2023 at 11:59:59PM ET Three (3) 3/25 Fight Night Packs Takedown Sweep Pack Group 2 Pulling any of the following: - Alex Pereira - Israel Adesanya - Max Holloway - Arnold Allen - Sergei Pavlovich - Curtis Blaydes 3/26/2023 at 11:59:59PM ET One (1) Fight Night Pack for the same week the headliner fighter they Pulled Fights! Takedown Slam Pack Group 2 Pulling any of the following: - Alex Pereira - Israel Adesanya - Max Holloway - Arnold Allen - Sergei Pavlovich - Curtis Blaydes 3/26/2023 at 11:59:59PM ET Three (3) Fight Night Packs for the same week the Headliner fighter they pulled fights!

Retail Pack Values

Fight Night Packs $19.99

PPV Event Packs $34.99

FAQ:

Q: If I rip open a Takedown pack purchased from the secondary market and collect a Headliner fighter card from that pack, am I eligible for the prizing?

A: Yes, Takedown packs purchased from both primary or secondary are eligible to hold prize awarding headliner fighters if ripped during the eligibility period.

Q: What if I pulled a Headliner Fighter Card from a Takedown pack during the Eligibility Period, but I sold the card prior to the Snapshot?

A: Only the final user holding the Headliner Fighter Card held at the Snapshot will be awarded the corresponding prize.

Probabilities Fighter Sweep Pack Headliners Unpulled Slam Pack Headliners Unpulled Fighter Sweep Pack Headliners Unpulled Slam Pack Headliners Unpulled Leon Edwards 253 85 Kamuru Usman 255 86 Marlon Vera 256 86 Cory Sandhagen 263 86 Alex Pereira 256 86 Israel Adesanya 256 84 Max Holloway 257 88 Arnold Allen 261 86 Sergei Pavlovich 258 86 Curtis Blaydes 260 88 Totals 2575 861

Total Sweep Packs Available: 8775 packs

Total Slam Packs Available: 2347 packs

DraftKings reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute a prize with an equivalent prize of equal or greater value.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com/promotions, draftkings.com or for details.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

The Leon Edwards Sweep Takedown Hunt is on!

Leon Edwards Sweep Takedown Hunt Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THE UNITED STATES. YOU MUST BE A LEGAL RESIDENT OF, AND PHYSICALLY LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AND BE AT LEAST EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE.

Sponsor: Crown Gaming Inc., 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

As a condition of participating in the Leon Edwards Sweep Takedown Hunt (the “Promotion”), you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these Leon Edwards Sweep Takedown Hunt Official Rules (“Official Rules”), the DraftKings General Rules (“General Rules”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Promotion, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference.

Get in on the Hunt

The first two hundred fifty (250) users who collect a Leon Edwards fighter game card from an “Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Pack” (as defined below) (a “Headliner Fighter Card”) and hold such Headliner Fighter Card in their DraftKings Marketplace wallet on March 24, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) (the “Snapshot Date”) shall be awarded one (1) 3/25 Fight Night Pack (the “Prize”) (approximate retail value nineteen dollars ninety nine cents ($19.99)).

Only Headliner Fighter Cards contained in a Takedown Sweep Pack opened between March 17, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET and March 24, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (“Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Packs”) will carry a Prize. Only the final user holding the Headliner Fighter Card as of the Snapshot Date are eligible to win the Prize. As of the start of the Promotion there are two hundred fifty three (253) Headliner Fighter Cards and eight thousand seven hundred seventy five (8,775) Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Packs.

Mail-in Method of Entry: To enter the Promotion by mail, mail in a 3” x 5” card containing your name, home address (P.O. boxes are not permitted), DraftKings account username, and the email address associated with your DraftKings account to “DraftKings Leon Edwards Sweep Takedown Hunt Promotion” at 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116. Limit one (1) entry per stamped outer envelope. Failure to comply will result in disqualification of the non-compliant entry. You must provide all required information to be eligible to enter and win. All mail-in entries must be postmarked by March 24, 2023. Each compliant and successfully mailed in written request equals one (1) entry into the Promotion. Limit of five (5) mail-in entries per person.

You must at all times during the Promotion abide by and satisfy all requirements in these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and promotional agencies, and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e., spouses, parents, children, and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Promotion. You must have a DraftKings Marketplace account to enter the promotion. You may create a DraftKings Marketplace account at https://marketplace.draftkings.com/ and clicking the “Sign Me Up” button. Creating a DraftKings Marketplace account is free. Normal Internet access, phone, and usage charges imposed by your online or phone service may apply. If you are entering via a mobile device and using your wireless carrier’s network, standard data charges from your wireless carrier may apply.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute the Prize with an equivalent prize of equal or greater value. All applicable federal, state, and local taxes, and all fees and expenses related to acceptance and use of the Prize not specifically stated herein are the sole responsibility of the winners. Sponsor will not replace the Prize in the event it is lost or stolen. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay or cancellation of Prize delivery due to unforeseen circumstances or circumstances outside of its control. Additional restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply.

In the event you have any questions regarding the Promotion, send an email to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “Takedown Hunt Promotion Question”. No email answer pursuant to the foregoing may replace, amend, or otherwise change these Official Rules of the General Rules.

For any legally required winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings, 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn: Takedown Hunt Promotion Winner List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the Snapshot Date.

THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES, THE DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES, AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY NOTICE (AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice).

The Leon Edwards Slam Takedown Hunt is on!

Leon Edwards Slam Takedown Hunt Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THE UNITED STATES. YOU MUST BE A LEGAL RESIDENT OF, AND PHYSICALLY LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AND BE AT LEAST EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE.

Sponsor: Crown Gaming Inc., 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

As a condition of participating in the Leon Edwards Slam Takedown Hunt (the “Promotion”), you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these Leon Edwards Slam Takedown Hunt Official Rules (“Official Rules”), the DraftKings General Rules (“General Rules”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Promotion, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference.

Get in on the Hunt

The first eighty three (83) users who collect a Leon Edwards fighter game card from an “Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Pack” (as defined below) (a “Headliner Fighter Card”) and hold such Headliner Fighter Card in their DraftKings Marketplace wallet on March 24, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) (the “Snapshot Date”) shall be awarded three (3) 3/25 Fight Night Packs (the “Prize”) (approximate retail value nineteen dollars ninety nine cents ($19.99) each).

Only Headliner Fighter Cards contained in a Takedown Slam Pack opened between March 17, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET and March 24 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (“Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Packs”) will carry a Prize. Only the final user holding the Headliner Fighter Card as of the Snapshot Date are eligible to win the Prize. As of the start of the Promotion there are eighty five (85) Headliner Fighter Cards and two thousand three hundred forty seven (2,347) Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Packs.

Mail-in Method of Entry: To enter the Promotion by mail, mail in a 3” x 5” card containing your name, home address (P.O. boxes are not permitted), DraftKings account username, and the email address associated with your DraftKings account to “DraftKings Leon Edwards Slam Takedown Hunt Promotion” at 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116. Limit one (1) entry per stamped outer envelope. Failure to comply will result in disqualification of the non-compliant entry. You must provide all required information to be eligible to enter and win. All mail-in entries must be postmarked by March 26, 2023. Each compliant and successfully mailed in written request equals one (1) entry into the Promotion. Limit of five (5) mail-in entries per person.

You must at all times during the Promotion abide by and satisfy all requirements in these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and promotional agencies, and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e., spouses, parents, children, and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Promotion. You must have a DraftKings Marketplace account to enter the promotion. You may create a DraftKings Marketplace account at https://marketplace.draftkings.com/ and clicking the “Sign Me Up” button. Creating a DraftKings Marketplace account is free. Normal Internet access, phone, and usage charges imposed by your online or phone service may apply. If you are entering via a mobile device and using your wireless carrier’s network, standard data charges from your wireless carrier may apply.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute the Prize with an equivalent prize of equal or greater value. All applicable federal, state, and local taxes, and all fees and expenses related to acceptance and use of the Prize not specifically stated herein are the sole responsibility of the winners. Sponsor will not replace the Prize in the event it is lost or stolen. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay or cancellation of Prize delivery due to unforeseen circumstances or circumstances outside of its control. Additional restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply.

In the event you have any questions regarding the Promotion, send an email to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “Takedown Hunt Promotion Question”. No email answer pursuant to the foregoing may replace, amend, or otherwise change these Official Rules of the General Rules.

For any legally required winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings, 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn: Takedown Hunt Promotion Winner List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the Snapshot Date.

THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES, THE DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES, AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY NOTICE (AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice).

The Kamuru Usman Sweep Takedown Hunt is on!

Kamuru Usman Sweep Takedown Hunt Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THE UNITED STATES. YOU MUST BE A LEGAL RESIDENT OF, AND PHYSICALLY LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AND BE AT LEAST EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE.

Sponsor: Crown Gaming Inc., 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

As a condition of participating in the Kamuru Usman Sweep Takedown Hunt (the “Promotion”), you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these Kamuru Usman Sweep Takedown Hunt Official Rules (“Official Rules”), the DraftKings General Rules (“General Rules”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Promotion, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference.

Get in on the Hunt

The first two hundred fifty (250) users who collect a Kamuru Usman fighter game card from an “Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Pack” (as defined below) (a “Headliner Fighter Card”) and hold such Headliner Fighter Card in their DraftKings Marketplace wallet on March 24, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) (the “Snapshot Date”) shall be awarded one (1) 3/25 Fight Night Pack (the “Prize”) (approximate retail value nineteen dollars ninety nine cents ($19.99)).

Only Headliner Fighter Cards contained in a Takedown Sweep Pack opened between March 17, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET and March 24, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (“Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Packs”) will carry a Prize. Only the final user holding the Headliner Fighter Card as of the Snapshot Date are eligible to win the Prize. As of the start of the Promotion there are two hundred fifty five (255) Headliner Fighter Cards and eight thousand seven hundred seventy five (8,775) Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Packs.

Mail-in Method of Entry: To enter the Promotion by mail, mail in a 3” x 5” card containing your name, home address (P.O. boxes are not permitted), DraftKings account username, and the email address associated with your DraftKings account to “DraftKings Kamuru Usman Sweep Takedown Hunt Promotion” at 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116. Limit one (1) entry per stamped outer envelope. Failure to comply will result in disqualification of the non-compliant entry. You must provide all required information to be eligible to enter and win. All mail-in entries must be postmarked by March 24, 2023. Each compliant and successfully mailed in written request equals one (1) entry into the Promotion. Limit of five (5) mail-in entries per person.

You must at all times during the Promotion abide by and satisfy all requirements in these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and promotional agencies, and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e., spouses, parents, children, and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Promotion. You must have a DraftKings Marketplace account to enter the promotion. You may create a DraftKings Marketplace account at https://marketplace.draftkings.com/ and clicking the “Sign Me Up” button. Creating a DraftKings Marketplace account is free. Normal Internet access, phone, and usage charges imposed by your online or phone service may apply. If you are entering via a mobile device and using your wireless carrier’s network, standard data charges from your wireless carrier may apply.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute the Prize with an equivalent prize of equal or greater value. All applicable federal, state, and local taxes, and all fees and expenses related to acceptance and use of the Prize not specifically stated herein are the sole responsibility of the winners. Sponsor will not replace the Prize in the event it is lost or stolen. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay or cancellation of Prize delivery due to unforeseen circumstances or circumstances outside of its control. Additional restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply.

In the event you have any questions regarding the Promotion, send an email to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “Takedown Hunt Promotion Question”. No email answer pursuant to the foregoing may replace, amend, or otherwise change these Official Rules of the General Rules.

For any legally required winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings, 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn: Takedown Hunt Promotion Winner List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the Snapshot Date.

THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES, THE DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES, AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY NOTICE (AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice).

The Kamuru Usman Slam Takedown Hunt is on!

Kamuru Usman Slam Takedown Hunt Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THE UNITED STATES. YOU MUST BE A LEGAL RESIDENT OF, AND PHYSICALLY LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AND BE AT LEAST EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE.

Sponsor: Crown Gaming Inc., 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

As a condition of participating in the Kamuru Usman Slam Takedown Hunt (the “Promotion”), you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these Kamuru Usman Takedown Slam Hunt Official Rules (“Official Rules”), the DraftKings General Rules (“General Rules”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Promotion, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference.

Get in on the Hunt

The first eighty three (83) users who collect a Kamuru Usman fighter game card from an “Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Pack” (as defined below) (a “Headliner Fighter Card”) and hold such Headliner Fighter Card in their DraftKings Marketplace wallet on March 24, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) (the “Snapshot Date”) shall be awarded three (3) 3/25 Fight Night Packs (the “Prize”) (approximate retail value nineteen dollars ninety nine cents ($19.99) each).

Only Headliner Fighter Cards contained in a Takedown Slam Pack opened between March 17, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET and March 24, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (“Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Packs”) will carry a Prize. Only the final user holding the Headliner Fighter Card as of the Snapshot Date are eligible to win the Prize. As of the start of the Promotion there are eighty six (86) Headliner Fighter Cards and two thousand three hundred forty seven (2,347) Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Packs.

Mail-in Method of Entry: To enter the Promotion by mail, mail in a 3” x 5” card containing your name, home address (P.O. boxes are not permitted), DraftKings account username, and the email address associated with your DraftKings account to “DraftKings Kamuru Usman Slam Takedown Hunt Promotion” at 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116. Limit one (1) entry per stamped outer envelope. Failure to comply will result in disqualification of the non-compliant entry. You must provide all required information to be eligible to enter and win. All mail-in entries must be postmarked by March 24, 2023. Each compliant and successfully mailed in written request equals one (1) entry into the Promotion. Limit of five (5) mail-in entries per person.

You must at all times during the Promotion abide by and satisfy all requirements in these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and promotional agencies, and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e., spouses, parents, children, and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Promotion. You must have a DraftKings Marketplace account to enter the promotion. You may create a DraftKings Marketplace account at https://marketplace.draftkings.com/ and clicking the “Sign Me Up” button. Creating a DraftKings Marketplace account is free. Normal Internet access, phone, and usage charges imposed by your online or phone service may apply. If you are entering via a mobile device and using your wireless carrier’s network, standard data charges from your wireless carrier may apply.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute the Prize with an equivalent prize of equal or greater value. All applicable federal, state, and local taxes, and all fees and expenses related to acceptance and use of the Prize not specifically stated herein are the sole responsibility of the winners. Sponsor will not replace the Prize in the event it is lost or stolen. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay or cancellation of Prize delivery due to unforeseen circumstances or circumstances outside of its control. Additional restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply.

In the event you have any questions regarding the Promotion, send an email to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “Takedown Hunt Promotion Question”. No email answer pursuant to the foregoing may replace, amend, or otherwise change these Official Rules of the General Rules.

For any legally required winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings, 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn: Takedown Hunt Promotion Winner List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the Snapshot Date.

THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES, THE DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES, AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY NOTICE (AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice).

The Marlon Vera Sweep Takedown Hunt is on!

Marlon Vera Sweep Takedown Hunt Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THE UNITED STATES. YOU MUST BE A LEGAL RESIDENT OF, AND PHYSICALLY LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AND BE AT LEAST EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE.

Sponsor: Crown Gaming Inc., 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

As a condition of participating in the Marlon Vera Sweep Takedown Hunt (the “Promotion”), you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these Marlon Vera Takedown Sweep Hunt Official Rules (“Official Rules”), the DraftKings General Rules (“General Rules”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Promotion, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference.

Get in on the Hunt

The first two hundred fifty (250) users who collect a Marlon Vera fighter game card from an “Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Pack” (as defined below) (a “Headliner Fighter Card”) and hold such Headliner Fighter Card in their DraftKings Marketplace wallet on March 24, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) (the “Snapshot Date”) shall be awarded one (1) 3/25 Fight Night Pack (the “Prize”) (approximate retail value nineteen dollars ninety nine cents ($19.99)).

Only Headliner Fighter Cards contained in a Takedown Sweep Pack opened between March 17, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET and March 24, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (“Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Packs”) will carry a Prize. Only the final user holding the Headliner Fighter Card as of the Snapshot Date are eligible to win the Prize. As of the start of the Promotion there are two hundred fifty six (256) Headliner Fighter Cards and eight thousand seven hundred seventy five (8,775) Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Packs.

Mail-in Method of Entry: To enter the Promotion by mail, mail in a 3” x 5” card containing your name, home address (P.O. boxes are not permitted), DraftKings account username, and the email address associated with your DraftKings account to “DraftKings Marlon Vera Sweep Takedown Hunt Promotion” at 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116. Limit one (1) entry per stamped outer envelope. Failure to comply will result in disqualification of the non-compliant entry. You must provide all required information to be eligible to enter and win. All mail-in entries must be postmarked by March 24, 2023. Each compliant and successfully mailed in written request equals one (1) entry into the Promotion. Limit of five (5) mail-in entries per person.

You must at all times during the Promotion abide by and satisfy all requirements in these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and promotional agencies, and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e., spouses, parents, children, and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Promotion. You must have a DraftKings Marketplace account to enter the promotion. You may create a DraftKings Marketplace account at https://marketplace.draftkings.com/ and clicking the “Sign Me Up” button. Creating a DraftKings Marketplace account is free. Normal Internet access, phone, and usage charges imposed by your online or phone service may apply. If you are entering via a mobile device and using your wireless carrier’s network, standard data charges from your wireless carrier may apply.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute the Prize with an equivalent prize of equal or greater value. All applicable federal, state, and local taxes, and all fees and expenses related to acceptance and use of the Prize not specifically stated herein are the sole responsibility of the winners. Sponsor will not replace the Prize in the event it is lost or stolen. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay or cancellation of Prize delivery due to unforeseen circumstances or circumstances outside of its control. Additional restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply.

In the event you have any questions regarding the Promotion, send an email to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “Takedown Hunt Promotion Question”. No email answer pursuant to the foregoing may replace, amend, or otherwise change these Official Rules of the General Rules.

For any legally required winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings, 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn: Takedown Hunt Promotion Winner List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the Snapshot Date.

THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES, THE DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES, AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY NOTICE (AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice).

The Marlon Vera Slam Takedown Hunt is on!

Marlon Vera Slam Takedown Hunt Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THE UNITED STATES. YOU MUST BE A LEGAL RESIDENT OF, AND PHYSICALLY LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AND BE AT LEAST EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE.

Sponsor: Crown Gaming Inc., 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

As a condition of participating in the Marlon Vera Slam Takedown Hunt (the “Promotion”), you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these Marlon Vera Takedown Slam Hunt Official Rules (“Official Rules”), the DraftKings General Rules (“General Rules”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Promotion, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference.

Get in on the Hunt

The first eighty three (83) users who collect a Marlon Vera fighter game card from an “Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Pack” (as defined below) (a “Headliner Fighter Card”) and hold such Headliner Fighter Card in their DraftKings Marketplace wallet on March 24, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) (the “Snapshot Date”) shall be awarded three (3) 3/25 Fight Night Packs (the “Prize”) (approximate retail value nineteen dollars ninety nine cents ($19.99) each).

Only Headliner Fighter Cards contained in a Takedown Slam Pack opened between March 17, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET and March 24, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (“Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Packs”) will carry a Prize. Only the final user holding the Headliner Fighter Card as of the Snapshot Date are eligible to win the Prize. As of the start of the Promotion there are eighty six (86) Headliner Fighter Cards and two thousand three hundred forty seven (2,347) Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Packs.

Mail-in Method of Entry: To enter the Promotion by mail, mail in a 3” x 5” card containing your name, home address (P.O. boxes are not permitted), DraftKings account username, and the email address associated with your DraftKings account to “DraftKings Marlon Vera Slam Takedown Hunt Promotion” at 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116. Limit one (1) entry per stamped outer envelope. Failure to comply will result in disqualification of the non-compliant entry. You must provide all required information to be eligible to enter and win. All mail-in entries must be postmarked by March 24, 2023. Each compliant and successfully mailed in written request equals one (1) entry into the Promotion. Limit of five (5) mail-in entries per person.

You must at all times during the Promotion abide by and satisfy all requirements in these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and promotional agencies, and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e., spouses, parents, children, and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Promotion. You must have a DraftKings Marketplace account to enter the promotion. You may create a DraftKings Marketplace account at https://marketplace.draftkings.com/ and clicking the “Sign Me Up” button. Creating a DraftKings Marketplace account is free. Normal Internet access, phone, and usage charges imposed by your online or phone service may apply. If you are entering via a mobile device and using your wireless carrier’s network, standard data charges from your wireless carrier may apply.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute the Prize with an equivalent prize of equal or greater value. All applicable federal, state, and local taxes, and all fees and expenses related to acceptance and use of the Prize not specifically stated herein are the sole responsibility of the winners. Sponsor will not replace the Prize in the event it is lost or stolen. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay or cancellation of Prize delivery due to unforeseen circumstances or circumstances outside of its control. Additional restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply.

In the event you have any questions regarding the Promotion, send an email to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “Takedown Hunt Promotion Question”. No email answer pursuant to the foregoing may replace, amend, or otherwise change these Official Rules of the General Rules.

For any legally required winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings, 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn: Takedown Hunt Promotion Winner List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the Snapshot Date.

THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES, THE DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES, AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY NOTICE (AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice).

The Cory Sandhagen Sweep Takedown Hunt is on!

Cory Sandhagen Sweep Takedown Hunt Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THE UNITED STATES. YOU MUST BE A LEGAL RESIDENT OF, AND PHYSICALLY LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AND BE AT LEAST EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE.

Sponsor: Crown Gaming Inc., 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

As a condition of participating in the Cory Sandhagen Sweep Takedown Hunt (the “Promotion”), you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these Cory Sandhagen Takedown Sweep Hunt Official Rules (“Official Rules”), the DraftKings General Rules (“General Rules”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Promotion, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference.

Get in on the Hunt

The first two hundred fifty (250) users who collect a Cory Sandhagen fighter game card from an “Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Pack” (as defined below) (a “Headliner Fighter Card”) and hold such Headliner Fighter Card in their DraftKings Marketplace wallet on March 24, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) (the “Snapshot Date”) shall be awarded one (1) 3/25 Fight Night Pack (the “Prize”) (approximate retail value nineteen dollars ninety nine cents ($19.99)).

Only Headliner Fighter Cards contained in a Takedown Sweep Pack opened between March 17, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET and March 24, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (“Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Packs”) will carry a Prize. Only the final user holding the Headliner Fighter Card as of the Snapshot Date are eligible to win the Prize. As of the start of the Promotion there are two hundred sixty three (263) Headliner Fighter Cards and eight thousand seven hundred seventy five (8,775) Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Packs.

Mail-in Method of Entry: To enter the Promotion by mail, mail in a 3” x 5” card containing your name, home address (P.O. boxes are not permitted), DraftKings account username, and the email address associated with your DraftKings account to “DraftKings Cory Sandhagen Sweep Takedown Hunt Promotion” at 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116. Limit one (1) entry per stamped outer envelope. Failure to comply will result in disqualification of the non-compliant entry. You must provide all required information to be eligible to enter and win. All mail-in entries must be postmarked by March 24, 2023. Each compliant and successfully mailed in written request equals one (1) entry into the Promotion. Limit of five (5) mail-in entries per person.

You must at all times during the Promotion abide by and satisfy all requirements in these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and promotional agencies, and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e., spouses, parents, children, and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Promotion. You must have a DraftKings Marketplace account to enter the promotion. You may create a DraftKings Marketplace account at https://marketplace.draftkings.com/ and clicking the “Sign Me Up” button. Creating a DraftKings Marketplace account is free. Normal Internet access, phone, and usage charges imposed by your online or phone service may apply. If you are entering via a mobile device and using your wireless carrier’s network, standard data charges from your wireless carrier may apply.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute the Prize with an equivalent prize of equal or greater value. All applicable federal, state, and local taxes, and all fees and expenses related to acceptance and use of the Prize not specifically stated herein are the sole responsibility of the winners. Sponsor will not replace the Prize in the event it is lost or stolen. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay or cancellation of Prize delivery due to unforeseen circumstances or circumstances outside of its control. Additional restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply.

In the event you have any questions regarding the Promotion, send an email to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “Takedown Hunt Promotion Question”. No email answer pursuant to the foregoing may replace, amend, or otherwise change these Official Rules of the General Rules.

For any legally required winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings, 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn: Takedown Hunt Promotion Winner List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the Snapshot Date.

THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES, THE DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES, AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY NOTICE (AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice).

The Cory Sandhagen Slam Takedown Hunt is on!

Cory Sandhagen Slam Takedown Hunt Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THE UNITED STATES. YOU MUST BE A LEGAL RESIDENT OF, AND PHYSICALLY LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AND BE AT LEAST EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE.

Sponsor: Crown Gaming Inc., 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

As a condition of participating in the Cory Sandhagen Slam Takedown Hunt (the “Promotion”), you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these Cory Sandhagen Takedown Slam Hunt Official Rules (“Official Rules”), the DraftKings General Rules (“General Rules”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Promotion, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference.

Get in on the Hunt

The first eighty three (83) users who collect a Cory Sandhagen fighter game card from an “Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Pack” (as defined below) (a “Headliner Fighter Card”) and hold such Headliner Fighter Card in their DraftKings Marketplace wallet on March 24, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) (the “Snapshot Date”) shall be awarded three (3) 3/25 Fight Night Packs (the “Prize”) (approximate retail value nineteen dollars ninety nine cents ($19.99) each).

Only Headliner Fighter Cards contained in a Takedown Slam Pack opened between March 17, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET and March 24, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (“Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Packs”) will carry a Prize. Only the final user holding the Headliner Fighter Card as of the Snapshot Date are eligible to win the Prize. As of the start of the Promotion there are eighty six (86) Headliner Fighter Cards and two thousand three hundred forty seven (2,347) Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Packs.

Mail-in Method of Entry: To enter the Promotion by mail, mail in a 3” x 5” card containing your name, home address (P.O. boxes are not permitted), DraftKings account username, and the email address associated with your DraftKings account to “DraftKings Cory Sandhagen Slam Takedown Hunt Promotion” at 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116. Limit one (1) entry per stamped outer envelope. Failure to comply will result in disqualification of the non-compliant entry. You must provide all required information to be eligible to enter and win. All mail-in entries must be postmarked by March 24, 2023. Each compliant and successfully mailed in written request equals one (1) entry into the Promotion. Limit of five (5) mail-in entries per person.

You must at all times during the Promotion abide by and satisfy all requirements in these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and promotional agencies, and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e., spouses, parents, children, and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Promotion. You must have a DraftKings Marketplace account to enter the promotion. You may create a DraftKings Marketplace account at https://marketplace.draftkings.com/ and clicking the “Sign Me Up” button. Creating a DraftKings Marketplace account is free. Normal Internet access, phone, and usage charges imposed by your online or phone service may apply. If you are entering via a mobile device and using your wireless carrier’s network, standard data charges from your wireless carrier may apply.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute the Prize with an equivalent prize of equal or greater value. All applicable federal, state, and local taxes, and all fees and expenses related to acceptance and use of the Prize not specifically stated herein are the sole responsibility of the winners. Sponsor will not replace the Prize in the event it is lost or stolen. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay or cancellation of Prize delivery due to unforeseen circumstances or circumstances outside of its control. Additional restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply.

In the event you have any questions regarding the Promotion, send an email to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “Takedown Hunt Promotion Question”. No email answer pursuant to the foregoing may replace, amend, or otherwise change these Official Rules of the General Rules.

For any legally required winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings, 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn: Takedown Hunt Promotion Winner List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the Snapshot Date.

THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES, THE DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES, AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY NOTICE (AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice).

The Alex Pereira Sweep Takedown Hunt is on!

Alex Pereira Sweep Takedown Hunt Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THE UNITED STATES. YOU MUST BE A LEGAL RESIDENT OF, AND PHYSICALLY LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AND BE AT LEAST EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE.

Sponsor: Crown Gaming Inc., 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

As a condition of participating in the Alex Pereira Sweep Takedown Hunt (the “Promotion”), you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these Alex Pereira Takedown Sweep Hunt Official Rules (“Official Rules”), the DraftKings General Rules (“General Rules”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Promotion, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference.

Get in on the Hunt

The first one hundred forty two (142) users who collect a Alex Pereira fighter game card from an “Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Pack” (as defined below) (a “Headliner Fighter Card”) and hold such Headliner Fighter Card in their DraftKings Marketplace wallet on March 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) (the “Snapshot Date”) shall be awarded one (1) UFC 287 Event Pack (the “Prize”) (approximate retail value thirty four dollars ninety nine cents ($34.99)).

Only Headliner Fighter Cards contained in a Takedown Sweep Pack opened between March 17, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET and March 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (“Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Packs”) will carry a Prize. Only the final user holding the Headliner Fighter Card as of the Snapshot Date are eligible to win the Prize. As of the start of the Promotion there are two hundred fifty six (256) Headliner Fighter Cards and eight thousand seven hundred seventy five (8,775) Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Packs.

Mail-in Method of Entry: To enter the Promotion by mail, mail in a 3” x 5” card containing your name, home address (P.O. boxes are not permitted), DraftKings account username, and the email address associated with your DraftKings account to “DraftKings Alex Pereira Sweep Takedown Hunt Promotion” at 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116. Limit one (1) entry per stamped outer envelope. Failure to comply will result in disqualification of the non-compliant entry. You must provide all required information to be eligible to enter and win. All mail-in entries must be postmarked by March 26, 2023. Each compliant and successfully mailed in written request equals one (1) entry into the Promotion. Limit of five (5) mail-in entries per person.

You must at all times during the Promotion abide by and satisfy all requirements in these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and promotional agencies, and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e., spouses, parents, children, and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Promotion. You must have a DraftKings Marketplace account to enter the promotion. You may create a DraftKings Marketplace account at https://marketplace.draftkings.com/ and clicking the “Sign Me Up” button. Creating a DraftKings Marketplace account is free. Normal Internet access, phone, and usage charges imposed by your online or phone service may apply. If you are entering via a mobile device and using your wireless carrier’s network, standard data charges from your wireless carrier may apply.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute the Prize with an equivalent prize of equal or greater value. All applicable federal, state, and local taxes, and all fees and expenses related to acceptance and use of the Prize not specifically stated herein are the sole responsibility of the winners. Sponsor will not replace the Prize in the event it is lost or stolen. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay or cancellation of Prize delivery due to unforeseen circumstances or circumstances outside of its control. Additional restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply.

In the event you have any questions regarding the Promotion, send an email to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “Takedown Hunt Promotion Question”. No email answer pursuant to the foregoing may replace, amend, or otherwise change these Official Rules of the General Rules.

For any legally required winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings, 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn: Takedown Hunt Promotion Winner List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the Snapshot Date.

THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES, THE DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES, AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY NOTICE (AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice).

The Alex Pereira Slam Takedown Hunt is on!

Alex Pereira Slam Takedown Hunt Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THE UNITED STATES. YOU MUST BE A LEGAL RESIDENT OF, AND PHYSICALLY LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AND BE AT LEAST EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE.

Sponsor: Crown Gaming Inc., 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

As a condition of participating in the Alex Pereira Slam Takedown Hunt (the “Promotion”), you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these Alex Pereira Takedown Slam Hunt Official Rules (“Official Rules”), the DraftKings General Rules (“General Rules”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Promotion, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference.

Get in on the Hunt

The first forty seven (47) users who collect a Alex Pereira fighter game card from an “Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Pack” (as defined below) (a “Headliner Fighter Card”) and hold such Headliner Fighter Card in their DraftKings Marketplace wallet on March 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) (the “Snapshot Date”) shall be awarded three (3) UFC 287 Event Packs (the “Prize”) (approximate retail value thirty four dollars ninety nine cents ($34.99) each).

Only Headliner Fighter Cards contained in a Takedown Slam Pack opened between March 17, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET and March 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (“Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Packs”) will carry a Prize. Only the final user holding the Headliner Fighter Card as of the Snapshot Date are eligible to win the Prize. As of the start of the Promotion there are eighty six (86) Headliner Fighter Cards and two thousand three hundred forty seven (2,347) Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Packs.

Mail-in Method of Entry: To enter the Promotion by mail, mail in a 3” x 5” card containing your name, home address (P.O. boxes are not permitted), DraftKings account username, and the email address associated with your DraftKings account to “DraftKings Alex Pereira Slam Takedown Hunt Promotion” at 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116. Limit one (1) entry per stamped outer envelope. Failure to comply will result in disqualification of the non-compliant entry. You must provide all required information to be eligible to enter and win. All mail-in entries must be postmarked by March 26, 2023. Each compliant and successfully mailed in written request equals one (1) entry into the Promotion. Limit of five (5) mail-in entries per person.

You must at all times during the Promotion abide by and satisfy all requirements in these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and promotional agencies, and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e., spouses, parents, children, and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Promotion. You must have a DraftKings Marketplace account to enter the promotion. You may create a DraftKings Marketplace account at https://marketplace.draftkings.com/ and clicking the “Sign Me Up” button. Creating a DraftKings Marketplace account is free. Normal Internet access, phone, and usage charges imposed by your online or phone service may apply. If you are entering via a mobile device and using your wireless carrier’s network, standard data charges from your wireless carrier may apply.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute the Prize with an equivalent prize of equal or greater value. All applicable federal, state, and local taxes, and all fees and expenses related to acceptance and use of the Prize not specifically stated herein are the sole responsibility of the winners. Sponsor will not replace the Prize in the event it is lost or stolen. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay or cancellation of Prize delivery due to unforeseen circumstances or circumstances outside of its control. Additional restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply.

In the event you have any questions regarding the Promotion, send an email to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “Takedown Hunt Promotion Question”. No email answer pursuant to the foregoing may replace, amend, or otherwise change these Official Rules of the General Rules.

For any legally required winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings, 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn: Takedown Hunt Promotion Winner List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the Snapshot Date.

THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES, THE DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES, AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY NOTICE (AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice).

The Israel Adesanya Sweep Takedown Hunt is on!

Israel Adesanya Sweep Takedown Hunt Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THE UNITED STATES. YOU MUST BE A LEGAL RESIDENT OF, AND PHYSICALLY LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AND BE AT LEAST EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE.

Sponsor: Crown Gaming Inc., 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

As a condition of participating in the Israel Adesanya Sweep Takedown Hunt (the “Promotion”), you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these Israel Adesanya Takedown Sweep Hunt Official Rules (“Official Rules”), the DraftKings General Rules (“General Rules”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Promotion, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference.

Get in on the Hunt

The first two hundred fifty (250) users who collect a Israel Adesanya fighter game card from an “Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Pack” (as defined below) (a “Headliner Fighter Card”) and hold such Headliner Fighter Card in their DraftKings Marketplace wallet on March 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) (the “Snapshot Date”) shall be awarded one (1) UFC 287 Event Pack (the “Prize”) (approximate retail value thirty four dollars ninety nine cents ($34.99)).

Only Headliner Fighter Cards contained in a Takedown Sweep Pack opened between March 17, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET and March 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (“Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Packs”) will carry a Prize. Only the final user holding the Headliner Fighter Card as of the Snapshot Date are eligible to win the Prize. As of the start of the Promotion there are two hundred fifty six (256) Headliner Fighter Cards and eight thousand seven hundred seventy five (8,775) Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Packs.

Mail-in Method of Entry: To enter the Promotion by mail, mail in a 3” x 5” card containing your name, home address (P.O. boxes are not permitted), DraftKings account username, and the email address associated with your DraftKings account to “DraftKings Israel Adesanya Sweep Takedown Hunt Promotion” at 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116. Limit one (1) entry per stamped outer envelope. Failure to comply will result in disqualification of the non-compliant entry. You must provide all required information to be eligible to enter and win. All mail-in entries must be postmarked by March 26, 2023. Each compliant and successfully mailed in written request equals one (1) entry into the Promotion. Limit of five (5) mail-in entries per person.

You must at all times during the Promotion abide by and satisfy all requirements in these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and promotional agencies, and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e., spouses, parents, children, and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Promotion. You must have a DraftKings Marketplace account to enter the promotion. You may create a DraftKings Marketplace account at https://marketplace.draftkings.com/ and clicking the “Sign Me Up” button. Creating a DraftKings Marketplace account is free. Normal Internet access, phone, and usage charges imposed by your online or phone service may apply. If you are entering via a mobile device and using your wireless carrier’s network, standard data charges from your wireless carrier may apply.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute the Prize with an equivalent prize of equal or greater value. All applicable federal, state, and local taxes, and all fees and expenses related to acceptance and use of the Prize not specifically stated herein are the sole responsibility of the winners. Sponsor will not replace the Prize in the event it is lost or stolen. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay or cancellation of Prize delivery due to unforeseen circumstances or circumstances outside of its control. Additional restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply.

In the event you have any questions regarding the Promotion, send an email to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “Takedown Hunt Promotion Question”. No email answer pursuant to the foregoing may replace, amend, or otherwise change these Official Rules of the General Rules.

For any legally required winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings, 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn: Takedown Hunt Promotion Winner List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the Snapshot Date.

THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES, THE DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES, AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY NOTICE (AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice).

The Israel Adesanya Slam Takedown Hunt is on!

Israel Adesanya Slam Takedown Hunt Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THE UNITED STATES. YOU MUST BE A LEGAL RESIDENT OF, AND PHYSICALLY LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AND BE AT LEAST EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE.

Sponsor: Crown Gaming Inc., 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

As a condition of participating in the Israel Adesanya Slam Takedown Hunt (the “Promotion”), you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these Israel Adesanya Takedown Slam Hunt Official Rules (“Official Rules”), the DraftKings General Rules (“General Rules”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Promotion, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference.

Get in on the Hunt

The first forty seven (47) users who collect a Israel Adesanya fighter game card from an “Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Pack” (as defined below) (a “Headliner Fighter Card”) and hold such Headliner Fighter Card in their DraftKings Marketplace wallet on March 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) (the “Snapshot Date”) shall be awarded three (3) UFC 287 Event Packs (the “Prize”) (approximate retail value thirty four dollars ninety nine cents ($34.99) each).

Only Headliner Fighter Cards contained in a Takedown Slam Pack opened between March 17, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET and March 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (“Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Packs”) will carry a Prize. Only the final user holding the Headliner Fighter Card as of the Snapshot Date are eligible to win the Prize. As of the start of the Promotion there are eighty four (84) Headliner Fighter Cards and two thousand three hundred forty seven (2,347) Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Packs.

Mail-in Method of Entry: To enter the Promotion by mail, mail in a 3” x 5” card containing your name, home address (P.O. boxes are not permitted), DraftKings account username, and the email address associated with your DraftKings account to “DraftKings Israel Adesanya Slam Takedown Hunt Promotion” at 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116. Limit one (1) entry per stamped outer envelope. Failure to comply will result in disqualification of the non-compliant entry. You must provide all required information to be eligible to enter and win. All mail-in entries must be postmarked by March 26, 2023. Each compliant and successfully mailed in written request equals one (1) entry into the Promotion. Limit of five (5) mail-in entries per person.

You must at all times during the Promotion abide by and satisfy all requirements in these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and promotional agencies, and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e., spouses, parents, children, and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Promotion. You must have a DraftKings Marketplace account to enter the promotion. You may create a DraftKings Marketplace account at https://marketplace.draftkings.com/ and clicking the “Sign Me Up” button. Creating a DraftKings Marketplace account is free. Normal Internet access, phone, and usage charges imposed by your online or phone service may apply. If you are entering via a mobile device and using your wireless carrier’s network, standard data charges from your wireless carrier may apply.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute the Prize with an equivalent prize of equal or greater value. All applicable federal, state, and local taxes, and all fees and expenses related to acceptance and use of the Prize not specifically stated herein are the sole responsibility of the winners. Sponsor will not replace the Prize in the event it is lost or stolen. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay or cancellation of Prize delivery due to unforeseen circumstances or circumstances outside of its control. Additional restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply.

In the event you have any questions regarding the Promotion, send an email to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “Takedown Hunt Promotion Question”. No email answer pursuant to the foregoing may replace, amend, or otherwise change these Official Rules of the General Rules.

For any legally required winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings, 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn: Takedown Hunt Promotion Winner List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the Snapshot Date.

THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES, THE DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES, AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY NOTICE (AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice).

The Max Holloway Sweep Takedown Hunt is on!

Max Holloway Sweep Takedown Hunt Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THE UNITED STATES. YOU MUST BE A LEGAL RESIDENT OF, AND PHYSICALLY LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AND BE AT LEAST EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE.

Sponsor: Crown Gaming Inc., 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

As a condition of participating in the Max Holloway Sweep Takedown Hunt (the “Promotion”), you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these Max Holloway Takedown Sweep Hunt Official Rules (“Official Rules”), the DraftKings General Rules (“General Rules”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Promotion, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference.

Get in on the Hunt

The first two hundred fifty (250) users who collect a Max Holloway fighter game card from an “Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Pack” (as defined below) (a “Headliner Fighter Card”) and hold such Headliner Fighter Card in their DraftKings Marketplace wallet on March 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) (the “Snapshot Date”) shall be awarded one (1) 4/15 Fight Night Pack (the “Prize”) (approximate retail value nineteen dollars ninety nine cents ($19.99)).

Only Headliner Fighter Cards contained in a Takedown Sweep Pack opened between March 17, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET and March 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (“Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Packs”) will carry a Prize. Only the final user holding the Headliner Fighter Card as of the Snapshot Date are eligible to win the Prize. As of the start of the Promotion there are two hundred fifty seven (257) Headliner Fighter Cards and eight thousand seven hundred seventy five (8,775) Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Packs.

Mail-in Method of Entry: To enter the Promotion by mail, mail in a 3” x 5” card containing your name, home address (P.O. boxes are not permitted), DraftKings account username, and the email address associated with your DraftKings account to “DraftKings Max Holloway Sweep Takedown Hunt Promotion” at 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116. Limit one (1) entry per stamped outer envelope. Failure to comply will result in disqualification of the non-compliant entry. You must provide all required information to be eligible to enter and win. All mail-in entries must be postmarked by March 26, 2023. Each compliant and successfully mailed in written request equals one (1) entry into the Promotion. Limit of five (5) mail-in entries per person.

You must at all times during the Promotion abide by and satisfy all requirements in these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and promotional agencies, and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e., spouses, parents, children, and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Promotion. You must have a DraftKings Marketplace account to enter the promotion. You may create a DraftKings Marketplace account at https://marketplace.draftkings.com/ and clicking the “Sign Me Up” button. Creating a DraftKings Marketplace account is free. Normal Internet access, phone, and usage charges imposed by your online or phone service may apply. If you are entering via a mobile device and using your wireless carrier’s network, standard data charges from your wireless carrier may apply.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute the Prize with an equivalent prize of equal or greater value. All applicable federal, state, and local taxes, and all fees and expenses related to acceptance and use of the Prize not specifically stated herein are the sole responsibility of the winners. Sponsor will not replace the Prize in the event it is lost or stolen. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay or cancellation of Prize delivery due to unforeseen circumstances or circumstances outside of its control. Additional restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply.

In the event you have any questions regarding the Promotion, send an email to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “Takedown Hunt Promotion Question”. No email answer pursuant to the foregoing may replace, amend, or otherwise change these Official Rules of the General Rules.

For any legally required winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings, 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn: Takedown Hunt Promotion Winner List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the Snapshot Date.

THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES, THE DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES, AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY NOTICE (AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice).

The Max Holloway Slam Takedown Hunt is on!

Max Holloway Slam Takedown Hunt Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THE UNITED STATES. YOU MUST BE A LEGAL RESIDENT OF, AND PHYSICALLY LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AND BE AT LEAST EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE.

Sponsor: Crown Gaming Inc., 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

As a condition of participating in the Max Holloway Slam Takedown Hunt (the “Promotion”), you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these Max Holloway Takedown Slam Hunt Official Rules (“Official Rules”), the DraftKings General Rules (“General Rules”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Promotion, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference.

Get in on the Hunt

The eighty three (83) users who collect a Max Holloway fighter game card from an “Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Pack” (as defined below) (a “Headliner Fighter Card”) and hold such Headliner Fighter Card in their DraftKings Marketplace wallet on March 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) (the “Snapshot Date”) shall be awarded three (3) 4/15 Fight Night Packs (the “Prize”) (approximate retail value nineteen dollars ninety nine cents ($19.99) each).

Only Headliner Fighter Cards contained in a Takedown Slam Pack opened between March 17, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET and March 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (“Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Packs”) will carry a Prize. Only the final user holding the Headliner Fighter Card as of the Snapshot Date are eligible to win the Prize. As of the start of the Promotion there are eighty eight (88) Headliner Fighter Cards and two thousand three hundred forty seven (2,347) Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Packs.

Mail-in Method of Entry: To enter the Promotion by mail, mail in a 3” x 5” card containing your name, home address (P.O. boxes are not permitted), DraftKings account username, and the email address associated with your DraftKings account to “DraftKings Max Holloway Slam Takedown Hunt Promotion” at 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116. Limit one (1) entry per stamped outer envelope. Failure to comply will result in disqualification of the non-compliant entry. You must provide all required information to be eligible to enter and win. All mail-in entries must be postmarked by March 26, 2023. Each compliant and successfully mailed in written request equals one (1) entry into the Promotion. Limit of five (5) mail-in entries per person.

You must at all times during the Promotion abide by and satisfy all requirements in these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and promotional agencies, and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e., spouses, parents, children, and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Promotion. You must have a DraftKings Marketplace account to enter the promotion. You may create a DraftKings Marketplace account at https://marketplace.draftkings.com/ and clicking the “Sign Me Up” button. Creating a DraftKings Marketplace account is free. Normal Internet access, phone, and usage charges imposed by your online or phone service may apply. If you are entering via a mobile device and using your wireless carrier’s network, standard data charges from your wireless carrier may apply.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute the Prize with an equivalent prize of equal or greater value. All applicable federal, state, and local taxes, and all fees and expenses related to acceptance and use of the Prize not specifically stated herein are the sole responsibility of the winners. Sponsor will not replace the Prize in the event it is lost or stolen. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay or cancellation of Prize delivery due to unforeseen circumstances or circumstances outside of its control. Additional restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply.

In the event you have any questions regarding the Promotion, send an email to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “Takedown Hunt Promotion Question”. No email answer pursuant to the foregoing may replace, amend, or otherwise change these Official Rules of the General Rules.

For any legally required winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings, 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn: Takedown Hunt Promotion Winner List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the Snapshot Date.

THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES, THE DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES, AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY NOTICE (AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice).

The Arnold Allen Sweep Takedown Hunt is on!

Arnold Allen Sweep Takedown Hunt Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THE UNITED STATES. YOU MUST BE A LEGAL RESIDENT OF, AND PHYSICALLY LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AND BE AT LEAST EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE.

Sponsor: Crown Gaming Inc., 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

As a condition of participating in the Arnold Allen Sweep Takedown Hunt (the “Promotion”), you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these Arnold Allen Takedown Sweep Hunt Official Rules (“Official Rules”), the DraftKings General Rules (“General Rules”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Promotion, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference.

Get in on the Hunt

The first two hundred fifty (250) users who collect a Arnold Allen fighter game card from an “Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Pack” (as defined below) (a “Headliner Fighter Card”) and hold such Headliner Fighter Card in their DraftKings Marketplace wallet on March 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) (the “Snapshot Date”) shall be awarded one (1) 4/15 Fight Night Pack (the “Prize”) (approximate retail value nineteen dollars ninety nine cents ($19.99)).

Only Headliner Fighter Cards contained in a Takedown Sweep Pack opened between March 17, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET and March 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (“Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Packs”) will carry a Prize. Only the final user holding the Headliner Fighter Card as of the Snapshot Date are eligible to win the Prize. As of the start of the Promotion there are two hundred sixty one (261) Headliner Fighter Cards and eight thousand seven hundred seventy five (8,775) Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Packs.

Mail-in Method of Entry: To enter the Promotion by mail, mail in a 3” x 5” card containing your name, home address (P.O. boxes are not permitted), DraftKings account username, and the email address associated with your DraftKings account to “DraftKings Arnold Allen Sweep Takedown Hunt Promotion” at 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116. Limit one (1) entry per stamped outer envelope. Failure to comply will result in disqualification of the non-compliant entry. You must provide all required information to be eligible to enter and win. All mail-in entries must be postmarked by March 26, 2023. Each compliant and successfully mailed in written request equals one (1) entry into the Promotion. Limit of five (5) mail-in entries per person.

You must at all times during the Promotion abide by and satisfy all requirements in these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and promotional agencies, and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e., spouses, parents, children, and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Promotion. You must have a DraftKings Marketplace account to enter the promotion. You may create a DraftKings Marketplace account at https://marketplace.draftkings.com/ and clicking the “Sign Me Up” button. Creating a DraftKings Marketplace account is free. Normal Internet access, phone, and usage charges imposed by your online or phone service may apply. If you are entering via a mobile device and using your wireless carrier’s network, standard data charges from your wireless carrier may apply.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute the Prize with an equivalent prize of equal or greater value. All applicable federal, state, and local taxes, and all fees and expenses related to acceptance and use of the Prize not specifically stated herein are the sole responsibility of the winners. Sponsor will not replace the Prize in the event it is lost or stolen. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay or cancellation of Prize delivery due to unforeseen circumstances or circumstances outside of its control. Additional restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply.

In the event you have any questions regarding the Promotion, send an email to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “Takedown Hunt Promotion Question”. No email answer pursuant to the foregoing may replace, amend, or otherwise change these Official Rules of the General Rules.

For any legally required winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings, 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn: Takedown Hunt Promotion Winner List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the Snapshot Date.

THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES, THE DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES, AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY NOTICE (AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice).

The Arnold Allen Slam Takedown Hunt is on!

Arnold Allen Slam Takedown Hunt Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THE UNITED STATES. YOU MUST BE A LEGAL RESIDENT OF, AND PHYSICALLY LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AND BE AT LEAST EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE.

Sponsor: Crown Gaming Inc., 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

As a condition of participating in the Arnold Allen Slam Takedown Hunt (the “Promotion”), you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these Arnold Allen Takedown Slam Hunt Official Rules (“Official Rules”), the DraftKings General Rules (“General Rules”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Promotion, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference.

Get in on the Hunt

The first eighty three (83) users who collect a Arnold Allen fighter game card from an “Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Pack” (as defined below) (a “Headliner Fighter Card”) and hold such Headliner Fighter Card in their DraftKings Marketplace wallet on March 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) (the “Snapshot Date”) shall be awarded three (3) shall be awarded three (3) 4/15 Fight Night Packs (the “Prize”) (approximate retail value nineteen dollars ninety nine cents ($19.99) each).

Only Headliner Fighter Cards contained in a Takedown Slam Pack opened between March 17, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET and March 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (“Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Packs”) will carry a Prize. Only the final user holding the Headliner Fighter Card as of the Snapshot Date are eligible to win the Prize. As of the start of the Promotion there are eighty six (86) Headliner Fighter Cards and two thousand three hundred forty seven (2,347) Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Packs.

Mail-in Method of Entry: To enter the Promotion by mail, mail in a 3” x 5” card containing your name, home address (P.O. boxes are not permitted), DraftKings account username, and the email address associated with your DraftKings account to “DraftKings Arnold Allen Slam Takedown Hunt Promotion” at 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116. Limit one (1) entry per stamped outer envelope. Failure to comply will result in disqualification of the non-compliant entry. You must provide all required information to be eligible to enter and win. All mail-in entries must be postmarked by March 26, 2023. Each compliant and successfully mailed in written request equals one (1) entry into the Promotion. Limit of five (5) mail-in entries per person.

You must at all times during the Promotion abide by and satisfy all requirements in these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and promotional agencies, and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e., spouses, parents, children, and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Promotion. You must have a DraftKings Marketplace account to enter the promotion. You may create a DraftKings Marketplace account at https://marketplace.draftkings.com/ and clicking the “Sign Me Up” button. Creating a DraftKings Marketplace account is free. Normal Internet access, phone, and usage charges imposed by your online or phone service may apply. If you are entering via a mobile device and using your wireless carrier’s network, standard data charges from your wireless carrier may apply.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute the Prize with an equivalent prize of equal or greater value. All applicable federal, state, and local taxes, and all fees and expenses related to acceptance and use of the Prize not specifically stated herein are the sole responsibility of the winners. Sponsor will not replace the Prize in the event it is lost or stolen. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay or cancellation of Prize delivery due to unforeseen circumstances or circumstances outside of its control. Additional restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply.

In the event you have any questions regarding the Promotion, send an email to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “Takedown Hunt Promotion Question”. No email answer pursuant to the foregoing may replace, amend, or otherwise change these Official Rules of the General Rules.

For any legally required winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings, 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn: Takedown Hunt Promotion Winner List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the Snapshot Date.

THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES, THE DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES, AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY NOTICE (AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice).

The Sergei Pavlovich Sweep Takedown Hunt is on!

Sergei Pavlovich Sweep Takedown Hunt Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THE UNITED STATES. YOU MUST BE A LEGAL RESIDENT OF, AND PHYSICALLY LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AND BE AT LEAST EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE.

Sponsor: Crown Gaming Inc., 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

As a condition of participating in the Sergei Pavlovich Sweep Takedown Hunt (the “Promotion”), you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these Sergei Pavlovich Takedown Sweep Hunt Official Rules (“Official Rules”), the DraftKings General Rules (“General Rules”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Promotion, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference.

Get in on the Hunt

The first two hundred fifty (250) users who collect a Sergei Pavlovich fighter game card from an “Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Pack” (as defined below) (a “Headliner Fighter Card”) and hold such Headliner Fighter Card in their DraftKings Marketplace wallet on March 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) (the “Snapshot Date”) shall be awarded one (1) 4/22 Fight Night Pack (the “Prize”) (approximate retail value nineteen dollars ninety nine cents ($19.99)).

Only Headliner Fighter Cards contained in a Takedown Sweep Pack opened between March 17, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET and March 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (“Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Packs”) will carry a Prize. Only the final user holding the Headliner Fighter Card as of the Snapshot Date are eligible to win the Prize. As of the start of the Promotion there are two hundred fifty eight (258) Headliner Fighter Cards and eight thousand seven hundred seventy five (8,775) Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Packs.

Mail-in Method of Entry: To enter the Promotion by mail, mail in a 3” x 5” card containing your name, home address (P.O. boxes are not permitted), DraftKings account username, and the email address associated with your DraftKings account to “DraftKings Sergei Pavlovich Sweep Takedown Hunt Promotion” at 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116. Limit one (1) entry per stamped outer envelope. Failure to comply will result in disqualification of the non-compliant entry. You must provide all required information to be eligible to enter and win. All mail-in entries must be postmarked by March 26, 2023. Each compliant and successfully mailed in written request equals one (1) entry into the Promotion. Limit of five (5) mail-in entries per person.

You must at all times during the Promotion abide by and satisfy all requirements in these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and promotional agencies, and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e., spouses, parents, children, and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Promotion. You must have a DraftKings Marketplace account to enter the promotion. You may create a DraftKings Marketplace account at https://marketplace.draftkings.com/ and clicking the “Sign Me Up” button. Creating a DraftKings Marketplace account is free. Normal Internet access, phone, and usage charges imposed by your online or phone service may apply. If you are entering via a mobile device and using your wireless carrier’s network, standard data charges from your wireless carrier may apply.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute the Prize with an equivalent prize of equal or greater value. All applicable federal, state, and local taxes, and all fees and expenses related to acceptance and use of the Prize not specifically stated herein are the sole responsibility of the winners. Sponsor will not replace the Prize in the event it is lost or stolen. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay or cancellation of Prize delivery due to unforeseen circumstances or circumstances outside of its control. Additional restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply.

In the event you have any questions regarding the Promotion, send an email to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “Takedown Hunt Promotion Question”. No email answer pursuant to the foregoing may replace, amend, or otherwise change these Official Rules of the General Rules.

For any legally required winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings, 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn: Takedown Hunt Promotion Winner List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the Snapshot Date.

THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES, THE DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES, AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY NOTICE (AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice).

The Sergei Pavlovich Slam Takedown Hunt is on!

Sergei Pavlovich Slam Takedown Hunt Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THE UNITED STATES. YOU MUST BE A LEGAL RESIDENT OF, AND PHYSICALLY LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AND BE AT LEAST EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE.

Sponsor: Crown Gaming Inc., 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

As a condition of participating in the Sergei Pavlovich Slam Takedown Hunt (the “Promotion”), you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these Sergei Pavlovich Takedown Slam Hunt Official Rules (“Official Rules”), the DraftKings General Rules (“General Rules”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Promotion, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference.

Get in on the Hunt

The first eighty three (83) users who collect a Sergei Pavlovich fighter game card from an “Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Pack” (as defined below) (a “Headliner Fighter Card”) and hold such Headliner Fighter Card in their DraftKings Marketplace wallet on March 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) (the “Snapshot Date”) shall be awarded three (3) shall be awarded three (3) 4/22 Fight Night Packs (the “Prize”) (approximate retail value nineteen dollars ninety nine cents ($19.99) each).

Only Headliner Fighter Cards contained in a Takedown Slam Pack opened between March 17, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET and March 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (“Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Packs”) will carry a Prize. Only the final user holding the Headliner Fighter Card as of the Snapshot Date are eligible to win the Prize. As of the start of the Promotion there are eighty six (86) Headliner Fighter Cards and two thousand three hundred forty seven (2,347) Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Packs.

Mail-in Method of Entry: To enter the Promotion by mail, mail in a 3” x 5” card containing your name, home address (P.O. boxes are not permitted), DraftKings account username, and the email address associated with your DraftKings account to “DraftKings Sergei Pavlovich Slam Takedown Hunt Promotion” at 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116. Limit one (1) entry per stamped outer envelope. Failure to comply will result in disqualification of the non-compliant entry. You must provide all required information to be eligible to enter and win. All mail-in entries must be postmarked by March 26, 2023. Each compliant and successfully mailed in written request equals one (1) entry into the Promotion. Limit of five (5) mail-in entries per person.

You must at all times during the Promotion abide by and satisfy all requirements in these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and promotional agencies, and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e., spouses, parents, children, and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Promotion. You must have a DraftKings Marketplace account to enter the promotion. You may create a DraftKings Marketplace account at https://marketplace.draftkings.com/ and clicking the “Sign Me Up” button. Creating a DraftKings Marketplace account is free. Normal Internet access, phone, and usage charges imposed by your online or phone service may apply. If you are entering via a mobile device and using your wireless carrier’s network, standard data charges from your wireless carrier may apply.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute the Prize with an equivalent prize of equal or greater value. All applicable federal, state, and local taxes, and all fees and expenses related to acceptance and use of the Prize not specifically stated herein are the sole responsibility of the winners. Sponsor will not replace the Prize in the event it is lost or stolen. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay or cancellation of Prize delivery due to unforeseen circumstances or circumstances outside of its control. Additional restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply.

In the event you have any questions regarding the Promotion, send an email to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “Takedown Hunt Promotion Question”. No email answer pursuant to the foregoing may replace, amend, or otherwise change these Official Rules of the General Rules.

For any legally required winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings, 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn: Takedown Hunt Promotion Winner List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the Snapshot Date.

THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES, THE DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES, AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY NOTICE (AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice).

The Curtis Blaydes Sweep Takedown Hunt is on!

Curtis Blaydes Sweep Takedown Hunt Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THE UNITED STATES. YOU MUST BE A LEGAL RESIDENT OF, AND PHYSICALLY LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AND BE AT LEAST EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE.

Sponsor: Crown Gaming Inc., 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

As a condition of participating in the Curtis Blaydes Sweep Takedown Hunt (the “Promotion”), you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these Curtis Blaydes Takedown Sweep Hunt Official Rules (“Official Rules”), the DraftKings General Rules (“General Rules”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Promotion, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference.

Get in on the Hunt

The first two hundred fifty (250) users who collect a Curtis Blaydes fighter game card from an “Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Pack” (as defined below) (a “Headliner Fighter Card”) and hold such Headliner Fighter Card in their DraftKings Marketplace wallet on March 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) (the “Snapshot Date”) shall be awarded one (1) 4/22 Fight Night Pack (the “Prize”) (approximate retail value nineteen dollars ninety nine cents ($19.99)).

Only Headliner Fighter Cards contained in a Takedown Sweep Pack opened between March 17, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET and March 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (“Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Packs”) will carry a Prize. Only the final user holding the Headliner Fighter Card as of the Snapshot Date are eligible to win the Prize. As of the start of the Promotion there are two hundred sixty (260) Headliner Fighter Cards and eight thousand seven hundred seventy five (8,775) Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Packs.

Mail-in Method of Entry: To enter the Promotion by mail, mail in a 3” x 5” card containing your name, home address (P.O. boxes are not permitted), DraftKings account username, and the email address associated with your DraftKings account to “DraftKings Curtis Blaydes Sweep Takedown Hunt Promotion” at 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116. Limit one (1) entry per stamped outer envelope. Failure to comply will result in disqualification of the non-compliant entry. You must provide all required information to be eligible to enter and win. All mail-in entries must be postmarked by March 26, 2023. Each compliant and successfully mailed in written request equals one (1) entry into the Promotion. Limit of five (5) mail-in entries per person.

You must at all times during the Promotion abide by and satisfy all requirements in these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and promotional agencies, and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e., spouses, parents, children, and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Promotion. You must have a DraftKings Marketplace account to enter the promotion. You may create a DraftKings Marketplace account at https://marketplace.draftkings.com/ and clicking the “Sign Me Up” button. Creating a DraftKings Marketplace account is free. Normal Internet access, phone, and usage charges imposed by your online or phone service may apply. If you are entering via a mobile device and using your wireless carrier’s network, standard data charges from your wireless carrier may apply.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute the Prize with an equivalent prize of equal or greater value. All applicable federal, state, and local taxes, and all fees and expenses related to acceptance and use of the Prize not specifically stated herein are the sole responsibility of the winners. Sponsor will not replace the Prize in the event it is lost or stolen. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay or cancellation of Prize delivery due to unforeseen circumstances or circumstances outside of its control. Additional restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply.

In the event you have any questions regarding the Promotion, send an email to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “Takedown Hunt Promotion Question”. No email answer pursuant to the foregoing may replace, amend, or otherwise change these Official Rules of the General Rules.

For any legally required winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings, 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn: Takedown Hunt Promotion Winner List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the Snapshot Date.

THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES, THE DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES, AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY NOTICE (AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice).

The Curtis Blaydes Slam Takedown Hunt is on!

Curtis Blaydes Slam Takedown Hunt Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THE UNITED STATES. YOU MUST BE A LEGAL RESIDENT OF, AND PHYSICALLY LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AND BE AT LEAST EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE.

Sponsor: Crown Gaming Inc., 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

As a condition of participating in the Curtis Blaydes Slam Takedown Hunt (the “Promotion”), you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these Curtis Blaydes Takedown Slam Hunt Official Rules (“Official Rules”), the DraftKings General Rules (“General Rules”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Promotion, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference.

Get in on the Hunt

The first eighty three (83) users who collect a Curtis Blaydes fighter game card from an “Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Pack” (as defined below) (a “Headliner Fighter Card”) and hold such Headliner Fighter Card in their DraftKings Marketplace wallet on March 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) (the “Snapshot Date”) shall be awarded three (3) shall be awarded three (3) 4/22 Fight Night Packs (the “Prize”) (approximate retail value nineteen dollars ninety nine cents ($19.99) each).

Only Headliner Fighter Cards contained in a Takedown Slam Pack opened between March 17, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET and March 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (“Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Packs”) will carry a Prize. Only the final user holding the Headliner Fighter Card as of the Snapshot Date are eligible to win the Prize. As of the start of the Promotion there are eighty eight (88) Headliner Fighter Cards and two thousand three hundred forty seven (2,347) Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Packs.

Mail-in Method of Entry: To enter the Promotion by mail, mail in a 3” x 5” card containing your name, home address (P.O. boxes are not permitted), DraftKings account username, and the email address associated with your DraftKings account to “DraftKings Curtis Blaydes Slam Takedown Hunt Promotion” at 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116. Limit one (1) entry per stamped outer envelope. Failure to comply will result in disqualification of the non-compliant entry. You must provide all required information to be eligible to enter and win. All mail-in entries must be postmarked by March 26, 2023. Each compliant and successfully mailed in written request equals one (1) entry into the Promotion. Limit of five (5) mail-in entries per person.

You must at all times during the Promotion abide by and satisfy all requirements in these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and promotional agencies, and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e., spouses, parents, children, and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Promotion. You must have a DraftKings Marketplace account to enter the promotion. You may create a DraftKings Marketplace account at https://marketplace.draftkings.com/ and clicking the “Sign Me Up” button. Creating a DraftKings Marketplace account is free. Normal Internet access, phone, and usage charges imposed by your online or phone service may apply. If you are entering via a mobile device and using your wireless carrier’s network, standard data charges from your wireless carrier may apply.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute the Prize with an equivalent prize of equal or greater value. All applicable federal, state, and local taxes, and all fees and expenses related to acceptance and use of the Prize not specifically stated herein are the sole responsibility of the winners. Sponsor will not replace the Prize in the event it is lost or stolen. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay or cancellation of Prize delivery due to unforeseen circumstances or circumstances outside of its control. Additional restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply.

In the event you have any questions regarding the Promotion, send an email to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “Takedown Hunt Promotion Question”. No email answer pursuant to the foregoing may replace, amend, or otherwise change these Official Rules of the General Rules.

For any legally required winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings, 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn: Takedown Hunt Promotion Winner List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the Snapshot Date.

THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES, THE DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES, AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY NOTICE (AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice).

FAQ:

Q: If I rip open an Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Pack or Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Pack purchased from the secondary market and collect a Headliner Fighter Card from that pack, am I eligible for the prizing?

A: Yes, Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Packs and Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Packs purchased from both primary or secondary markets are eligible for the Prize.

Q: What if I pulled a Headliner Fighter Card from an Eligible 2023 Takedown Slam Pack or Eligible 2023 Takedown Sweep Pack, but I sold the Headliner Fighter Card prior to the Snapshot Date?

A: Only the final user holding the Headliner Fighter Card held at the Snapshot Date will be awarded the Prize.

Probabilities (Add Probability info from prizing sheet)

UFC Headliners Scavenger Hunt Prizing

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com/promotions, draftkings.com or for details.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

EXHIBIT A

DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW.

1. Conflict Between Rules: These DraftKings General Rules apply to the Promotion offered by Sponsor unless modified or superseded by the Official Rules. In the event that any provision of the Official Rules conflicts with any provision of the General Rules, the terms of the Official Rules shall prevail with respect to such matter. Sponsor reserves the right to interpret the rules of the Promotion in its sole discretion, and such interpretation shall be binding upon all participants.

2. Entry Restrictions: Any forms of entry other than those described in the Official Rules, including, but not limited to, multiple submissions, submissions using a false identity, submissions made by/on behalf of another individual, or submissions made through the use of a device or artifice to generate multiple submissions are void. False or deceptive submissions or acts may render an entrant ineligible to participate in the Promotion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant from the Promotion who attempts to undermine the legitimate operation of the Promotion, acts in a disruptive manner, or violates these General Rules or the Official Rules. In the event of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, entry will be deemed submitted by the authorized account holder of the online DraftKings Sportsbook account associated with the entry. Sponsor reserves the right to require entrants to show proof of being the authorized account holder. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Entrant is responsible for all online charges incurred with any Internet service provider and/or wireless carrier.

3. Selection of Winners: The potential winner(s) for the Promotion will be determined from all eligible entries received during the Entry Period. The potential winner(s) of the Promotion will be notified according to the Official Rules for the Promotion.

4. Winner Verification: Potential winner(s) are subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these General Rules and the applicable Official Rules. Except where prohibited by law, potential prize winner(s) may be required to complete and return an affidavit of eligibility and liability and publicity release (“Affidavit”) within the time period set forth in Sponsor’s notification. In the event a potential prize winner: (i) cannot be reached for whatever reason after a reasonable effort has been exerted or a winner notification or Affidavit is returned as undeliverable; (ii) declines or cannot accept, receive, or use a prize for any reason; (iii) does not respond within any specified or applicable time periods; (iv) is found to be ineligible to enter the Promotion or receive a prize; (v) cannot or does not comply with these General Rules and/or the applicable Official Rules; or (vi) fails to fulfill the Affidavit-related obligations, such potential prize winner may be disqualified from the Promotion and an alternate potential prize winner may be selected, at Sponsor’s sole discretion, even if the disqualified potential prize winner’s name has been publicly announced. If Sponsor decides to select an alternate potential prize winner, the alternate will be determined from all eligible entries received during the Entry Period and notified according to the Official Rules for the Promotion. Sponsor reserves the right to repeat this process until an alternate potential prize winner complies with all eligibility and verification requirements. Sponsor also reserves the right to modify the notification and Affidavit procedures in connection with the selection of an alternate prize winner, if any, in its sole discretion.

POTENTIAL PRIZE WINNER(S) ARE SUBJECT TO VERIFICATION BY SPONSOR. SPONSOR’S DECISIONS AS TO THE ADMINISTRATION AND OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION, ANY CHANGES TO THESE GENERAL RULES OR THE OFFICIAL RULES, AND THE SELECTION AND VERIFICATION OF THE POTENTIAL PRIZE WINNER ARE FINAL AND BINDING ON EACH ENTRANT IN ALL MATTERS RELATED TO THE PROMOTION.

5. Prize Restrictions: Each prize will be awarded only if the potential prize winner fully complies with these General Rules and the applicable Official Rules. All prize details are at the sole discretion of Sponsor, and any depiction of the prizes, in Promotion materials or otherwise, is for illustrative purposes only. No transfer, refund, cash redemption, substitution, replacement, or cash equivalent for a prize will be made. Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute any prize for another prize of equal or greater value for any reason.

Sponsor shall have no responsibility or obligation to a potential prize winner who is unable or unavailable to, or who does not for any reason, accept or utilize their prize. In the event of non-compliance with these General Rules or the Official Rules, or if a prize is unclaimed or returned as undeliverable, the prize will be forfeit. A forfeited prize may be awarded to an alternate potential prize winner, at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Taxes and fees associated with a prize, if any, are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. Sponsor is responsible only for prize delivery and expressly disclaims responsibility for prize utility, quality, or otherwise.

ALL PRIZES ARE AWARDED AS IS AND WITHOUT WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY NOT ALLOW (OR MAY LIMIT) DISCLAIMERS OF CERTAIN WARRANTIES, IN WHICH CASE THE FOREGOING DISCLAIMERS WILL BE ENFORCED TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

6. Publicity Rights and Use of Personal Information: Except where prohibited by law, by participating in the Promotion offered by Sponsor or accepting a prize, you grant Sponsor and/or Sponsor’s designees the right to use your name, photograph, likeness, statements, biographical information, voice, city and state address, and other identifying information for advertising and Promotional purposes for the Promotion in which you participated as well as any other advertising and Promotional purposes, worldwide, and in perpetuity, in any and all forms of media, now known or hereafter devised without additional compensation, review or approval rights, notification, or permission. By participating in the Promotion offered by Sponsor or accepting a prize, you acknowledge that you will be sharing your personal information with Sponsor and you agree that Sponsor may use your personal information for marketing and other purposes. You may opt out of notices from Sponsor regarding future Promotional or marketing offerings by following the opt-out procedure prescribed by DraftKings.

YOU FURTHER ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT YOUR PERSONAL IDENTIFYING INFORMATION MAY BE DISCLOSED TO THIRD PARTIES INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, PLACING YOUR NAME ON A WINNER’S LIST.

7. Choice of Law and Disputes: The Promotion will be governed by the internal laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Any and all legal actions or claims arising in connection with the Promotion must be brought in a court of competent jurisdiction within the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Except where prohibited by law, each entrant agrees that: (i) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Promotion or any prize shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal courts situated in Boston, Massachusetts; (ii) any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event attorney’s fees; (iii) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential, or other damages, including without limitation, lost profits, may be awarded (collectively, “Special Damages”); and (iv) entrant hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have such damages multiplied or increased.

8. Conditions of Participation and Limitations of Liability: By participating in the Promotion offered by Sponsor, each entrant accepts the conditions stated in these General Rules and the applicable Official Rules, agrees to be bound by the decisions of Sponsor, and warrants that he or she is eligible to participate in the Promotion.

By participating in the Promotion, entrants hereby release, hold harmless, covenant not to sue, and forever discharge Sponsor, its respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, retailers, divisions, dealers, advertising and Promotion agencies, and all others associated with the development and execution of the Promotion, and each of its and their directors, employees, officers, and agents from and against any and all claims, actions, damages, losses, liabilities, costs, expenses, injuries, or causes of action of any kind that in any way now or hereinafter may arise from or relate to the Promotion, including without limitation (i) the administration of the Promotion, including, but not limited to, typographical, printing, seeding, human or other errors relating to or in connection with the Promotion, the processing of entries, the selection of winners, the announcement of the prize or any related materials, inaccurate, fraudulent, incomplete, illegible, late, lost, stolen, misdirected, undelivered, incomplete, or damaged entries, any delays in delivery or lack of availability of the prize or prize materials and/or (ii) entrants’ participation in the Promotion offered by Sponsor, their acceptance or use of a prize, or participation in any prize related activities, including, without limitation, any travel related thereto, and death and bodily injury (including emotional distress), due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, to participation in the Promotion or any Promotion-related activity and for any claims or causes of action based on publicity rights, defamation, or invasion of privacy, liability, loss or damages arising from or in connection with the awarding, receipt, and/or use or misuse of any prize, or participation in any prize-related activities.

Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who is found to be (i) acting in violation of these General Rules and the applicable Official Rules or (ii) acting in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, with the intent to disrupt or undermine the legitimate operation of the Promotion, or with the intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other person.

Sponsor reserves the right to amend these General Rules or the Official Rules at any time, and it is your responsibility to review these General Rules or the Official Rules for any changes. By participating in the Promotion or accepting a prize after we change these General Rules or the Official Rules, you accept all changes thereto.

Sponsor may reschedule, delay, postpone, alter, or modify the Promotion, or cancel the Promotion altogether, in the event Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion, that a Promotion cannot be continued with as contemplated. Without limiting the foregoing, in the event of a Force Majeure Event (as defined below), Sponsor may reschedule, delay, postpone, alter, or modify the Promotion, or may cancel the Promotion altogether. As used herein, “Force Majeure Event” shall mean the interruption of or material interference with Sponsor’s ability to hold, execute, or administer the Promotion and/or to grant a prize by any cause or occurrence not within Sponsor’s reasonable control, including, but not limited to, fire, flood, epidemic, pandemic, earthquake, explosion, hurricane, terrorist threat or activity, public health emergency (e.g., COVID-19), act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, war (declared or undeclared), or any federal, state or local government law, order, or regulation, or order of any court. In the event that the Promotion is terminated or cancelled for any reason whatsoever, the approximate retail value of the prize(s) will be awarded to the extent required by law.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE SPONSOR’S WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION OFFERED BY SPONSOR IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

9. Privacy Policy: Entrants may receive email correspondence from, or on behalf of Sponsor, subject to Sponsor’s privacy notice, available at https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice. Any questions regarding privacy matters should be directed to the address set forth in the applicable Official Rules for important information regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of personal information by Sponsor.

10. OPT-OUT: If you do not wish to receive any further notices from Sponsor regarding future Promotional or marketing offerings, send an email to privacy@draftkings.com.