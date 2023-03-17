Tyler Kolek suffers hand injury in first half vs. Vermont, returns after getting taped up

Update: Tyler Kolek has returned to the floor for Marquette.
Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek sustained a hand injury in the team’s first-round NCAA Tournament matchup against Vermont on Friday. He briefly went to the locker room, but returned to the bench with tape on his hands.
Tyler Kolek leaving the game to attend to an injury. He is heading to the locker room. Looks like something happened to his hand on this 3-pointer. @KolekTyler pic.twitter.com/vEqilpK2Me— Joe Kayata (@NBC10_Joe) March 17, 2023
Tyler Kolek just ran back into #mubb huddle during timeout.— Ben Steele (@BenSteeleMJS) March 17, 2023
He's got some tape on his wright hand/wrist.