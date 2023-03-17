 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tyler Kolek suffers hand injury in first half vs. Vermont, returns after getting taped up

Here’s the latest on the Marquette guard.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - Xavier vs Marquette Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Tyler Kolek has returned to the floor for Marquette.

Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek sustained a hand injury in the team’s first-round NCAA Tournament matchup against Vermont on Friday. He briefly went to the locker room, but returned to the bench with tape on his hands.

