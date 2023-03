Here’s something you don’t see every day.

Providence’s Clifton Moore stepped to the free throw line in their first round matchup against Kentucky on Friday. His free throw attempt defied the laws of physics. Have a look:

THE BALL GETS STUCK ON THE RIM ON A FREE THROWpic.twitter.com/PPzLNqw7ke — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 17, 2023

More to come.