Anthony Edwards OUT after suffering ankle injury Friday vs. Bulls

Update: Edwards has been ruled out. We’ll know more on his injury Saturday or Sunday.

Update: Somehow, Edwards is only questionable to return and has not immediately been ruled out. That is excellent news for everyone involved.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards was helped to the locker room Friday after suffering an ankle injury against the Chicago Bulls. Based on his early reaction, this is going to be one he needs some time to recover from.

Oh my god listen to The scream of Anthony Edwards on this play… pic.twitter.com/tkR82uGfVR — Jrue Wojnarowski (@Heavenlybuckets) March 18, 2023

The Timberwolves are in the thick of a tough playoff race in the Western Conference, and losing Edwards would be devastating. Minnesota has already been down Karl-Anthony Towns for a good portion of the season, and Edwards is playing extremely well right now. Rudy Gobert was treated like a star when this team traded for him but he’s not carrying anyone to the postseason.

If Edwards is out for an extended period of time, look for Jaden McDaniels to step into a larger role offensively. McDaniels usually plays big minutes but cedes a lot of shots to Edwards and Gobert. He’ll be taking on a more active role if this injury is as bad as it seems.