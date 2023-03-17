Florida Atlantic stuns Memphis with dramatic last-second shot

After a missed timeout call that gave a tie-up to the Owls, the Florida Atlantic Owls took advantage with this terrific last-second play call to beat the Memphis Tigers in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Nicholas Boyd, take it away.

This turned into a wild one down the stretch as the two foes traded haymakers deep into contest. A costly turnover by the Tigers and subsequent tie-up allowed for the Owls to take possession, setting up the game-winning sequence you just saw. This marked FAU’s first NCAA Tournament victory in program history.

The Owls win 66-65, and of course they also closed as 1.5-point underdogs as well. They will face No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson in the second round on Sunday. This is certainly a matchup barely anyone filling out a bracket had penciled in considering that the Knights became the second 16 seed in tournament to topple a 1 seed.