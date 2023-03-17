 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida Atlantic stuns Memphis with dramatic last-second shot

What a wild finish as the Owls get their first-ever NCAA Tournament win

By Collin Sherwin
Florida Atlantic Owls guard Johnell Davis shoots the ball over Memphis Tigers guard Jayden Hardaway in the second half at Nationwide Arena. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

After a missed timeout call that gave a tie-up to the Owls, the Florida Atlantic Owls took advantage with this terrific last-second play call to beat the Memphis Tigers in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Nicholas Boyd, take it away.

This turned into a wild one down the stretch as the two foes traded haymakers deep into contest. A costly turnover by the Tigers and subsequent tie-up allowed for the Owls to take possession, setting up the game-winning sequence you just saw. This marked FAU’s first NCAA Tournament victory in program history.

The Owls win 66-65, and of course they also closed as 1.5-point underdogs as well. They will face No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson in the second round on Sunday. This is certainly a matchup barely anyone filling out a bracket had penciled in considering that the Knights became the second 16 seed in tournament to topple a 1 seed.

More From DraftKings Nation