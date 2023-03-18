 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch the Fr8 208 Truck race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Fr8 208 of the 2023 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Daniel Dye (#43 Halifax Health Chevrolet) drives down the front stretch during qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 on March 3, 2023, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR’s Truck Series will be in Atlanta, Georgia for its next race. The Atlanta Motor Speedway will host the 2023 Fr8 208 Truck race on Saturday, March 18. Qualifying will be held the day before. The race on Saturday will get started at 2 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

Corey Heim won last year’s race in 1:54:15. He is tied with the third-best odds to win this year’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +800. Zane Smith has the best odds of winning at +500. He is followed by John Hunter Nemechek (+700), Ty Majeski, Heim, and Christian Eckes all at +800.

How to watch the Fr8 208

Date: Saturday, March 18
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the 2023 Fr8 208 truck race on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Fr8 208 starting lineup

2023 Fr8 208 Truck Series starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Zane Smith 38
2 Ty Majeski 98
3 Ben Rhodes 99
4 Christian Eckes 19
5 Carson Hocevar 42
6 Corey Heim 11
7 Grant Enfinger 23
8 Matt Crafton 88
9 Chase Purdy 4
10 Matt DiBenedetto 25
11 Tanner Gray 15
12 Jake Garcia 35
13 Tyler Ankrum 16
14 Stewart Friesen 52
15 Colby Howard 9
16 Dean Thompson 5
17 Jack Wood 51
18 Timmy Hill 56
19 Daniel Dye 43
20 Nick Sanchez 2
21 Lawless Alan 45
22 Rajah Caruth 24
23 Layne Riggs 1
24 John H. Nemechek 17
25 Kris Wright 2
26 Mason Massey 33
27 Spencer Boyd 12
28 Josh Reaume 22
29 Kaden Honeycutt 4
30 Bayley Currey 41
31 Mason Maggio 20
32 Hailie Deegan 13
33 Bret Holmes 32
34 Akinori Ogata 46
35 Ryan Vargas 30
36 Keith McGee 34

More From DraftKings Nation