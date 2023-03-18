How to watch the Fr8 208 Truck race, via live stream

NASCAR’s Truck Series will be in Atlanta, Georgia for its next race. The Atlanta Motor Speedway will host the 2023 Fr8 208 Truck race on Saturday, March 18. Qualifying will be held the day before. The race on Saturday will get started at 2 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

Corey Heim won last year’s race in 1:54:15. He is tied with the third-best odds to win this year’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +800. Zane Smith has the best odds of winning at +500. He is followed by John Hunter Nemechek (+700), Ty Majeski, Heim, and Christian Eckes all at +800.

How to watch the Fr8 208

Date: Saturday, March 18

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the 2023 Fr8 208 truck race on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Fr8 208 starting lineup