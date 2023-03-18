F1 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Formula One racing is in Saudi Arabia this weekend for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 1 p.m. Qualifying will air on ESPNEWS and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN and have the same viewing options.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to earn pole position (-300) after qualifying and to win the Grand Prix (-360) at DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch qualifying for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, March 18

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

