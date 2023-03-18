 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Final Round of Valspar Championship on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2023 Valspar Championship tees off Sunday at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida. We have a full list of tee times.

By Grace McDermott
Valspar Championship - Round Three Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida. Jordan Spieth held the lead toward the end of the third round, but a bogey on the 18th hole saw him finish the day tied for second with Tommy Fleetwood at -7.

Adam Schenk made a birdie on the final hole to bring him into the lead at -8, with three more golfers at -6 just behind the leading group and still in contention heading into the final round. Schenk and Spieth will be the final group on Sunday.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Spieth is the favorite at +275. Fleetwood at +330 is the second choice by the bettors, with Schenk third at +400.

The cut line was +1, bringing 72 golfers into weekend play. The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning at 7:40 a.m. The Golf Channel will provide broadcast coverage from 1-3 p.m., and will switch over to NBC from 3-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ also has full coverage of all 18 holes from the first tee to the final shot on Sunday.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Valspar Championship on Sunday, March 19.

2023 Valspar Championship Round 4 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:40 PM Adam Schenk Jordan Spieth
1:30 PM Tommy Fleetwood Webb Simpson
1:20 PM Taylor Moore Cody Gribble
1:10 PM Patton Kizzire Wyndham Clark
1:00 PM Matt Wallace Chad Ramey
12:50 PM Zac Blair David Lingmerth
12:40 PM Michael Thompson J.T. Poston
12:30 PM Davis Riley Dylan Wu
12:15 PM Alex Smalley Stephan Jaeger
12:05 PM Adam Long Doc Redman
11:55 AM Sean O'Hair Kevin Streelman
11:45 AM Nick Taylor Justin Thomas
11:35 AM Cameron Percy Garrick Higgo
11:25 AM Sam Ryder Sam Burns
11:15 AM David Lipsky Michael Kim
11:05 AM Zecheng Dou Lucas Glover
10:50 AM Rory Sabbatini Byeong Hun An
10:40 AM Andrew Novak Richy Werenski
10:30 AM Ben Griffin Austin Smotherman
10:20 AM Denny McCarthy Gary Woodland
10:10 AM Trevor Werbylo Ben Martin
10:00 AM Doug Ghim Kramer Hickok
9:50 AM MJ Daffue Will Gordon
9:40 AM Henrik Norlander Erik van Rooyen
9:25 AM Ryan Armour Joseph Bramlett
9:15 AM Andrew Landry Lee Hodges
9:05 AM Justin Rose Justin Suh
8:55 AM S.H. Kim Joel Dahmen
8:45 AM Maverick McNealy Greyson Sigg
8:35 AM Hank Lebioda Jason Dufner
8:25 AM Ludvig Aberg Patrick Rodgers
8:16 AM Harrison Endycott Tyson Alexander
8:07 AM Nick Gabrelcik Carl Yuan
7:58 AM Victor Perez Ryan Gerard
7:49 AM K.H. Lee Ryan Brehm
7:40 AM Trevor Cone James Hahn

