Full list of tee times for Final Round of Valspar Championship on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida. Jordan Spieth held the lead toward the end of the third round, but a bogey on the 18th hole saw him finish the day tied for second with Tommy Fleetwood at -7.

Adam Schenk made a birdie on the final hole to bring him into the lead at -8, with three more golfers at -6 just behind the leading group and still in contention heading into the final round. Schenk and Spieth will be the final group on Sunday.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Spieth is the favorite at +275. Fleetwood at +330 is the second choice by the bettors, with Schenk third at +400.

The cut line was +1, bringing 72 golfers into weekend play. The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning at 7:40 a.m. The Golf Channel will provide broadcast coverage from 1-3 p.m., and will switch over to NBC from 3-6 p.m.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ also has full coverage of all 18 holes from the first tee to the final shot on Sunday.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Valspar Championship on Sunday, March 19.