Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 286 welterweight title bout

UFC 286 will take place at the O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 18. The main event will be a trilogy fight for the UFC Welterweight Championship as Leon Edwards (20-3) defends his title against #1 contender Kamaru Usman (20-2) in a rubber match.

The full card includes 15 fights. The main card will be five fights and will be broadcast on ESPN+ PPV at 5 p.m. ET.

Edwards is back in the octagon after stunning Usman last August, landing a fifth-round head kick en route to winning the UFC welterweight title. Edwards is electric and has won 10 fights in a row. The last time he lost was a 2015 matchup against Usman. The Jamaican-born fighter has his fingerprints within the UFC record books, recording the 7th fastest KO in fight history and the fourth-latest KO in a five-round title fight. There is no doubt that “Rocky” is ready for Usman to come back with some vengeance.

Usman returns eyeing another stint as UFC welterweight champion. We all know how last August went, but prior to that loss, the “Nigerian Nightmare” had successfully defended the welterweight title five times and had an unblemished record in the UFC. His resume includes wins over Colby Covington (twice), Jorge Masvidal (twice), and Tyron Woodley. Usman must now avenge his sole loss in the UFC and add Edwards to the list of welterweight competitors he has defeated twice.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Edwards vs. Usman 3 at UFC 286 on Saturday, March 18.

Money line odds

Edwards: +205

Usman: -245