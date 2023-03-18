Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 286 bout

UFC 286 will take place at the O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 18. The main event will be a trilogy fight for the UFC Welterweight Championship as Leon Edwards (20-3) defends his title against #1 contender Kamaru Usman (20-2) in a rubber match.

In the co-feature, top prospect Rafael Fiziev (12-1) will finally get a top-five opponent in the lightweight division when he takes on Justin Gaethje (23-4). The full card includes 15 fights. The main card will be five fights and will be broadcast on ESPN+ PPV at 5 p.m. ET.

Gaethje, one of the most popular action fighters in the UFC, hasn’t been in the octagon since losing by submission to Charles Oliveira in the main event at UFC 274 in May 2022. It was his third time fighting for the UFC lightweight title, losing all three times (2020 to Khabib Nurmagomedov and 2019 to Dustin Poirier for the interim title). “The Highlight” has major victories over Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone. Gaethje may be a long way from another title shot, but he remains a top-five gatekeeper and a major draw in the division.

Fiziev (12-1) is on a six-fight win streak with his more recent win coming by fifth-round knockout against Rafael dos Anjos on July 9 in the main event of UFC Vegas 58. Wins over dos Anjos, Brad Riddell and Bobby Green earned Fiziev either Performance of the Night or Match of the Night bonuses. All in all, Fiziev has won the bonus in five of his seven fights in the UFC. Fiziev is considered the most avoided lightweight in the division and would be in line for a title shot against Islam Makhachev with a win Saturday.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Gaethje vs. Fiziev at UFC 286 on Saturday, March 18.

Money line odds

Gaethje: +190

Fiziev: -225