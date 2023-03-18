Who won the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in 2022?

The South Carolina Gamecocks won the 2022 women’s NCAA tournament, defeating the UConn Huskies by a score of 64-49. They are back in 2023 looking to complete an undefeated regular season and win their second straight title and third in six tournaments.

South Carolina jumped out to a 22-8 lead after the first quarter, which ended up being the difference in the game. Water would find its level after that, and the game would become much more even. UConn even went on to outscore South Carolina 19-13 in the second quarter to cut the lead to 35-27.

Both teams turned up the defensive intensity in the third quarter with only 21 total points being scored. In the end, however, South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson and forward Aaliyah Boston were too much to handle. The former poured in 26 points, and the latter added 11 points, 16 rebounds, stellar defense, and the Most Outstanding Player award trophy.

The win marked the second title for Staley and Co. in four trips to the Final Four. This was their first title win in 2017.

The new champion will be crowned on April 2, 2023.