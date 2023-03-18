How many teams are in the 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The 2023 NCAA Tournament will feature 68 teams beginning with the First Four on March 15th-16th,th and the National Championship being crowned a few weeks later.

The field was expanded to 68 teams in 2022 when the first Four was added. It has been around in the men’s tournament since 2011, but was adopted to the women’s side and was kept because it has become a success.

Once the First Four is complete, the first round will begin on Friday, March 17th, and continue on March 18th, with the field of 64. The second round follows on Sunday, March 19th, and Monday, March 20th.

The Sweet 16 will follow the next weekend starting on Friday, March 24th and 25th with the Elite 8 to follow on Sunday, March 26, and Monday 27.

The Final Four this year will be held at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Tx. and take place on Friday, March 31st with the championship game to follow on Sunday, April 2nd.

Games will be available for viewing on ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNNEWS, and ESPNU. A live stream will air on WatchESPN.