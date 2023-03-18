 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of odds to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament entering Second Round

We’ve got the full list of odds on which team will cut down the nets and become the 2023 NCAA Champion from DraftKings Sportsbook.

By DKNation Staff
Charles Bediako #14 of the Alabama Crimson Tide blocks the shot attempt by Jalen Jackson #4 of the Texas A&amp;M-CC Islanders during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 16, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images

The 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament is through the first round and we have 32 teams remaining in the field. The second round gets underway on Saturday with eight games, and then another eight on Sunday to settle the field for next week’s Sweet 16.

This year’s tournament has featured several upsets, including the biggest outright betting upset in tournament history. Fairleigh Dickinson became the second 16-seed to upset a No. 1 seed in men’s basketball history. They’re joined in the second round by No. 13 Furman (upset Virginia) and No. 15 Princeton (upset Arizona). No. 11 Pitt and No. 10 Penn State are the other double digit seeds still alive headed into the weekend. Princeton and Fairleigh Dickinson now have +50000 odds to win the whole thing, while Furman is +40000.

Alabama remains the title favorite, and not having to eventually face their No. 2 seed is a plus with Arizona out. Houston is just behind them, with UCLA and Texas following. The third No. 1 to advance is Kansas and they currently sit fifth in odds. Their West region was the only one of the four to have a full chalk first round.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship after the First Round is complete.

2023 NCAA Tournament odds, post first round

School Odds
School Odds
Alabama +450
Houston +475
UCLA +900
Texas +1200
Kansas +1400
Duke +1400
Gonzaga +1400
UConn +1500
Marquette +1500
Baylor +2000
Creighton +2000
Tennessee +2200
Kentucky +3000
TCU +3500
San Diego State +4000
Saint Mary's +4000
Michigan State +4000
Indiana +4000
Florida Atlantic +5000
Kansas State +5000
Xavier +5500
Arkansas +5500
Miami (FL) +7000
Auburn +8000
Penn State +10000
Missouri +10000
Maryland +10000
Pittsburgh +15000
Northwestern +25000
Furman +40000
Princeton +50000
Fairleigh Dickinson +50000

