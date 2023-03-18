Full list of odds to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament entering Second Round

The 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament is through the first round and we have 32 teams remaining in the field. The second round gets underway on Saturday with eight games, and then another eight on Sunday to settle the field for next week’s Sweet 16.

This year’s tournament has featured several upsets, including the biggest outright betting upset in tournament history. Fairleigh Dickinson became the second 16-seed to upset a No. 1 seed in men’s basketball history. They’re joined in the second round by No. 13 Furman (upset Virginia) and No. 15 Princeton (upset Arizona). No. 11 Pitt and No. 10 Penn State are the other double digit seeds still alive headed into the weekend. Princeton and Fairleigh Dickinson now have +50000 odds to win the whole thing, while Furman is +40000.

Alabama remains the title favorite, and not having to eventually face their No. 2 seed is a plus with Arizona out. Houston is just behind them, with UCLA and Texas following. The third No. 1 to advance is Kansas and they currently sit fifth in odds. Their West region was the only one of the four to have a full chalk first round.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship after the First Round is complete.