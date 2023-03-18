Who has the best and worst odds to reach Final Four from East Region after First Round

The first two days of the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament brought chaos, with five double digit seeds winning, including the biggest outright betting upset in tournament history. The East region saw that upset, but somehow managed to avoid any other significant disruption.

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson shocked No. 1 Purdue, becoming just the second 16-seed to advance out of the first round. They’ll face No. 9 Florida Atlantic in the second, with FAU providing the only other seeded upset in the region. It was somehow all chalk the rest of the way with seeds 2-7 all winning.

The departure of Purdue gives Duke and Tennessee a clear path to the Elite Eight and improves both of their Final Four odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Heading into the second round, Duke is the region favorite at +300, Marquette follows at +320, and Tennessee and Florida Atlantic follow at +500. Duke may be favored, but this region is wide open with Purdue knocked out.

Here are the odds for each remaining team in the East Region to make it to the Final Four entering the second round of the tournament.

East Region Final Four odds, post first round

Duke: +300

Marquette: +320

Tennessee: +500

Florida Atlantic: +500

Kentucky: +700

Kansas State: +900

Michigan State: +1000

Fairleigh Dickinson: +1400