Who has the best and worst odds to reach the Final Four out of the Midwest region after round one

The first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament featured extensive chaos, but while the Midwest region did see some upsets, they avoided the deep double digit upsets. The top five seeds are all playing into the weekend, with a pair of double digit seeds joining them.

What was most interesting about both double digit seeded wins was how dominant they were. No. 10 Penn State beat No. 7 Texas A&M 76-59 and No. 11 Pitt beat No. 6 Iowa State 59-41. Penn State never trailed after the 11:36 mark of the first half and Pitt never trailed.

Both remain long-shots to advance much further in their region at DraftKings Sportsbook. Penn State is a 5.5-point underdog against Texas and is +1600 to win the region. Pitt is a five-point underdog against Xavier and +3500 to win the region. They have the two longest odds to win the region.

Here are the odds for each remaining team in the Midwest region to make it to the Final Four entering the second round of the tournament.

Midwest Region Final Four odds, post first round

Houston: +130

Texas: +250

Xavier: +800

Indiana: +1000

Auburn: +1200

Miami (FL): +1300

Penn State: +1600

Pittsburgh: +3500