CBI tournament 2023: Bracket, start time, teams, how to watch

The College Basketball Invitational is a third-tier bracket for teams who are not selected for the NCAA Tournament or the NIT, which features 16 teams. This year’s CBI will take place from March 18-22, with all games being played at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Indiana State Sycamores hold the top seed.

The first round and quarterfinals will be available to stream on FloSports.tv, which is a subscription-based live streaming site, with the semifinals and championship game airing on ESPN2.

Here is the 2023 bracket pic.twitter.com/kY7VNLvTOB — The CBI (@CBITourney) March 13, 2023

Here’s a look at the full CBI bracket for the 2023 edition, with odds added from DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 1 Indiana St. (-11) vs. No. 16 USC Upstate (153.5)

No. 8 Eastern Kentucky (-1) vs. No. 9 Cleveland State (148)

No. 4 Southern Utah (-8) vs. No. 13 North Alabama (164.5)

No. 5 Duquesne (-6) vs. No. 12 Rice (160)



No. 12 San Jose State (-10.5) vs. No. 15 Southern Indiana (144.5)

No. 7 Tarleton State (-1) vs. No. 10 Radford (136)



No. 3 Charlotte (-6) vs. No. 14 Western Carolina (137)

No. 6 Stetson (-2.5) vs. No. 11 Milwaukee (158.5)