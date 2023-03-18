 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CBI tournament 2023: Bracket, start time, teams, how to watch

The CBI gets started on Saturday, March 18.

By Henry Palattella
Indiana State guard Courvoisier McCauley drives to the basket during a college basketball game between the Bradley Braves and the Indiana State Sycamores in the semi-finals of the Missouri Valley Basketball Tournament on March 04, 2023, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The College Basketball Invitational is a third-tier bracket for teams who are not selected for the NCAA Tournament or the NIT, which features 16 teams. This year’s CBI will take place from March 18-22, with all games being played at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Indiana State Sycamores hold the top seed.

The first round and quarterfinals will be available to stream on FloSports.tv, which is a subscription-based live streaming site, with the semifinals and championship game airing on ESPN2.

Here’s a look at the full CBI bracket for the 2023 edition, with odds added from DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 1 Indiana St. (-11) vs. No. 16 USC Upstate (153.5)
No. 8 Eastern Kentucky (-1) vs. No. 9 Cleveland State (148)

No. 4 Southern Utah (-8) vs. No. 13 North Alabama (164.5)
No. 5 Duquesne (-6) vs. No. 12 Rice (160)

No. 12 San Jose State (-10.5) vs. No. 15 Southern Indiana (144.5)
No. 7 Tarleton State (-1) vs. No. 10 Radford (136)

No. 3 Charlotte (-6) vs. No. 14 Western Carolina (137)
No. 6 Stetson (-2.5) vs. No. 11 Milwaukee (158.5)

