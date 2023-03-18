 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CBI 2023: Full list of odds for each first-round matchup

Here’s the complete list of odds for the first round of the 2023 CBI.

By Henry Palattella
Bradley guard Ville Tahvanainen reacts as he loses the ball out of bounds during a college basketball game between the Bradley Braves and the Indiana State Sycamores in the semi-finals of the Missouri Valley Basketball Tournament on March 04, 2023, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The College Basketball Invitational is a third-tier bracket for teams who are not selected for the NCAA Tournament or the NIT, which features 16 teams. This year’s CBI will take place from March 18-22, with all games being played at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Here are the odds for all the first-round games of the 2023 CBI from DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 1 Indiana State vs. No. 16 USC Upstate

Point spread: Indiana State -11
Point total: 153.5
Moneyline: Indiana State -560, USC Upstate +430

No. 8 Eastern Kentucky vs. No. 9 Cleveland State

Point spread: Eastern Kentucky -1
Point total: 148
Moneyline: Eastern Kentucky -120, Cleveland State +100

No. 4 Southern Utah vs. No. 13 North Alabama

Point spread: Southern Utah -8
Point total: 164.5
Moneyline: Southern Utah -360, North Alabama +295

No. 5 Duquesne vs. No. 12 Rice

Point spread: Duquesne -6
Point total: 160
Moneyline: Duquesne -230, Rice +195

No. 2 San Jose State vs. No 15. Southern Indiana

Point spread: San Jose State -10.5
Point total: 144.5
Moneyline: San Jose State -560, Southern Indiana +430

No. 7 Tarleton State vs. No. 10 Radford

Point spread: Tarleton State -1
Point total: 136
Moneyline: Tarleton State -120, Radford +100

No. 3 Charlotte vs. No. 14 Western Carolina

Point spread: Charlotte -6
Point total: 137
Moneyline: Charlotte -275, Western Carolina +230

No. 6 Stetson vs. No. 11 Milwaukee

Point spread: Stetson -2.5
Point total: 158.5
Moneyline: Stetson -135, Milwaukee +115

