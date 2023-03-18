CBI 2023: Full list of odds for each first-round matchup

The College Basketball Invitational is a third-tier bracket for teams who are not selected for the NCAA Tournament or the NIT, which features 16 teams. This year’s CBI will take place from March 18-22, with all games being played at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Here are the odds for all the first-round games of the 2023 CBI from DraftKings Sportsbook.
No. 1 Indiana State vs. No. 16 USC Upstate
Point spread: Indiana State -11
Point total: 153.5
Moneyline: Indiana State -560, USC Upstate +430
No. 8 Eastern Kentucky vs. No. 9 Cleveland State
Point spread: Eastern Kentucky -1
Point total: 148
Moneyline: Eastern Kentucky -120, Cleveland State +100
No. 4 Southern Utah vs. No. 13 North Alabama
Point spread: Southern Utah -8
Point total: 164.5
Moneyline: Southern Utah -360, North Alabama +295
No. 5 Duquesne vs. No. 12 Rice
Point spread: Duquesne -6
Point total: 160
Moneyline: Duquesne -230, Rice +195
No. 2 San Jose State vs. No 15. Southern Indiana
Point spread: San Jose State -10.5
Point total: 144.5
Moneyline: San Jose State -560, Southern Indiana +430
No. 7 Tarleton State vs. No. 10 Radford
Point spread: Tarleton State -1
Point total: 136
Moneyline: Tarleton State -120, Radford +100
No. 3 Charlotte vs. No. 14 Western Carolina
Point spread: Charlotte -6
Point total: 137
Moneyline: Charlotte -275, Western Carolina +230
No. 6 Stetson vs. No. 11 Milwaukee
Point spread: Stetson -2.5
Point total: 158.5
Moneyline: Stetson -135, Milwaukee +115