Who has the best and worst odds to reach the Final Four out of the West region after round one

The 2023 NCAA Tournament is headed into the second round and only one region saw an entire chalk first round. While double digit cities were creating havoc everywhere else, the eight top seeds in the West region won their first-round games.

Six of the eight games saw the higher seed win by double digits. TCU was the only one of the eight who struggled extensively. They trailed much of the game but came back late and beat Arizona State on a basket with two seconds remaining.

Kansas is the top seed, but they do not have the top odds to advance out of the region at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re facing a tough Arkansas squad in the second round and then would potentially need to beat a tough UConn squad after that. No. 2 UCLA is the favorite and they looked impressive in dismantling UNC Asheville. They get the weakest second-round matchup in the second round when they face Northwestern.

West Region Final Four odds, post first round

UCLA: +260

UConn: +380

Kansas: +380

Gonzaga: +400

Saint Mary’s: +1000

Arkansas: +1200

TCU: +1200

Northwestern: +3500