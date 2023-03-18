Which double-digit seeds are still in the NCAA Tournament in the second round?

The first round of the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament brought chaos to everyone’s brackets. We did not have a massive amount of double digit seeds advancing into the second round, but the right ones did to leave no perfect brackets remaining.

The biggest upset of the first round saw No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson shock No. 1 Purdue in the biggest outright betting upset in tournament history. FDU joined UMBC as the second 16-seed to knock off a 1-seed.

We knew things might get a bit wild when Furman stunned Virginia with a last-second basket. Virginia blew a 12-point lead and made a horrible turnover in the closing seconds. That was followed by No. 15 Princeton beating Arizona, making the Wildcats the first team to lose twice to a 15 seed.

We’ll be tracking all the double-digit seeds as they look to make some noise in the Big Dance. Here are the teams that have advanced past the first round of the NCAA Tournament in 2023.

Double-digit seeds advancing to Round 2

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

Defeated No. 1 Purdue, 63-58 in Round 1

No. 15 Princeton Tigers

Defeated No. 2 Arizona Wildcats, 59-55 in Round 1

No. 13 Furman Paladins

Defeated No. 4 Virginia, 68-67 in Round 1

No. 11 Pitt Panthers

Defeated No. 6 Iowa State, 59-41 in Round 1

No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions

Defeated No. 7 Texas A&M, 76-59 in Round 1