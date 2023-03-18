 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until the full racing grid is set for Sunday’s race at Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

By David Fucillo
A general view showing Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 17, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One racing has arrived in Jeddah this weekend for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Jeddah Circuit, with the green flag dropping at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 1 p.m. ET and air on ESPNEWS. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen entered race week as a heavy favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with -225 odds. He was followed by teammate Sergio Pérez at +550 and Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso at +900. There was a drop from there to Carlos Sainz at +1600.

Here is the full entry list for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alex Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Botas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

