Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in Jeddah this weekend for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Jeddah Circuit, with the green flag dropping at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 1 p.m. ET and air on ESPNEWS. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen entered race week as a heavy favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with -225 odds. He was followed by teammate Sergio Pérez at +550 and Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso at +900. There was a drop from there to Carlos Sainz at +1600.

Here is the full entry list for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.