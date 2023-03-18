 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

San Diego State vs. Furman: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

San Diego State and Furman face off on Saturday in the Second Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Furman vs Virginia Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs face off against the No. 13 Furman Paladins on Saturday. The South region game is taking place in Orlando, Florida with tip-off scheduled for 12:10 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch San Diego State-Furman at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

San Diego State (28-6, 15-3 Mountain West) won the conference’s regular season and conference championship and picked up a Round 1 victory on Thursday. The Aztecs held on to take down the College of Charleston Cougars 63-57 behind 17 points and seven rebounds from Matt Bradley.

Furman (28-7, 15-3 Southern) put together the most miraculous performance of Thursday’s first-round slate when the Paladins beat the Virginia Cavaliers 68-67. Furman took advantage of a Kihei Clark turnover, and it resulted in a game-winning 3-pointer from JP Pegues to send the Paladins into Round 2.

San Diego State is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 138.

How to watch San Diego State vs. Furman

Date: Saturday, March 18
Time: 12:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: San Diego State -5.5, 138

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 2023 March Madness

View all 219 stories

More From DraftKings Nation