San Diego State vs. Furman: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs face off against the No. 13 Furman Paladins on Saturday. The South region game is taking place in Orlando, Florida with tip-off scheduled for 12:10 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch San Diego State-Furman at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

San Diego State (28-6, 15-3 Mountain West) won the conference’s regular season and conference championship and picked up a Round 1 victory on Thursday. The Aztecs held on to take down the College of Charleston Cougars 63-57 behind 17 points and seven rebounds from Matt Bradley.

Furman (28-7, 15-3 Southern) put together the most miraculous performance of Thursday’s first-round slate when the Paladins beat the Virginia Cavaliers 68-67. Furman took advantage of a Kihei Clark turnover, and it resulted in a game-winning 3-pointer from JP Pegues to send the Paladins into Round 2.

San Diego State is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 138.

How to watch San Diego State vs. Furman

Date: Saturday, March 18

Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: San Diego State -5.5, 138