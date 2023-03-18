Alabama vs. Maryland: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide face off against the No. 8 Maryland Terrapins on Saturday. The South region game is taking place in Birmingham, Alabama with tip-off scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Alabama-Maryland at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Alabama (30-5, 16-2 SEC) has dealt with all sorts of off-the-court controversy throughout the season, but the Crimson Tide continue to look like one of the top teams in the country. After claiming SEC regular season and conference championships, Alabama claimed the No. 1 overall seed and knocked off the No. 16 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 96-75 in the first round. Nick Pringle came off the bench to score 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

Maryland (22-12, 11-9 Big Ten) finished in a tie for fifth in the conference regular season standings with a balanced group of scorers that features four players scoring double-digit points per game. The Terps picked up a Round 1 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers 67-65 as Julian Reese put up 17 points and nine rebounds to lead the way.

Alabama is an 8.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 144.5.

