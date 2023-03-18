Missouri vs. Princeton: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is here. The No. 7 Missouri Tigers face-off against the No. 15 Princeton Tigers on Saturday. The South region game is taking place in Sacramento, California with tip-off scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Missouri-Princeton at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Missouri (25-9, 11-7 SEC) reached the second round by taking down the Utah State Aggies 76-65 on Thursday afternoon. The Tigers were led by a hot shooting day from D’Moi Hodge, who put up 23 points on 8-of-14 from the floor including 5-of-10 from long range.

Princeton (22-8, 10-4 Ivy) picked up the most stunning win of Thursday’s first round when it knocked off the No. 2 seed Arizona Wildcats 59-55. Tosan Evbuomwan was the lone Tigers player to score in double digits with 15 points to go along with seven rebounds.

Missouri is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 150.5.

How to watch Missouri vs. Princeton

Date: Saturday, March 18

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Missouri -6.5, 150.5