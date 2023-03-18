 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Missouri vs. Princeton: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

Missouri and Princeton face off on Saturday in the Second Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Princeton vs Arizona Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is here. The No. 7 Missouri Tigers face-off against the No. 15 Princeton Tigers on Saturday. The South region game is taking place in Sacramento, California with tip-off scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Missouri-Princeton at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Missouri (25-9, 11-7 SEC) reached the second round by taking down the Utah State Aggies 76-65 on Thursday afternoon. The Tigers were led by a hot shooting day from D’Moi Hodge, who put up 23 points on 8-of-14 from the floor including 5-of-10 from long range.

Princeton (22-8, 10-4 Ivy) picked up the most stunning win of Thursday’s first round when it knocked off the No. 2 seed Arizona Wildcats 59-55. Tosan Evbuomwan was the lone Tigers player to score in double digits with 15 points to go along with seven rebounds.

Missouri is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 150.5.

How to watch Missouri vs. Princeton

Date: Saturday, March 18
Time: 6:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: Missouri -6.5, 150.5

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 2023 March Madness

View all 219 stories

More From DraftKings Nation