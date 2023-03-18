Kansas vs. Arkansas: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament features the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks facing off against the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. The West region game is taking place in Des Moines, Iowa with tip-off scheduled for 5:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Kansas-Arkansas at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Kansas (28-7, 13-5 Big 12) came out of the first round unscathed with a dominant 96-68 victory over the No. 16 seed Howard. Jalen Wilson was the leading scorer with 20 points with seven rebounds, while Gradey Dick added 19 points and 11 boards. After missing the Big 12 Tournament due to a heart procedure, Jayhawks head coach Bill Self was unavailable, and his status for Saturday is unclear.

Arkansas (21-13, 8-10 SEC) played a strong first-round game with a 73-63 win over the No. 9 seed Illinois Fighting Illini on Thursday. The Razorbacks were ahead by as many as 17 points, and Ricky Council IV put up 18 points with 10 rebounds to lead the way.

Kansas is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 145.

How to watch Kansas vs. Arkansas

Date: Saturday, March 18

Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Kansas -3.5, 145