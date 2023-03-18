Tennessee vs. Duke: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers face off against the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils on Saturday. The East region game is taking place in Orlando, Florida with tip-off scheduled for 2:40 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Tennessee-Duke at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Tennessee (24-10, 11-7 SEC) survived a late surge from the No. 13 seed Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in Thursday’s first-round matchup in a 58-55 victory. Tyreke Key scored a team-high 12 points off the bench, but the Vols will get a tougher test without starting point guard Zakai Zeigler.

Duke (27-8, 14-6 ACC) smashed the No. 12 seed Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 74-51 in Thursday night’s first-round contest. Jeremy Roach scored a game-high 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the floor as the Blue Devils are a victory away from getting to the Sweet 16 in Year 1 of the post-Coach K era.

Duke is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 129.5.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Duke

Date: Saturday, March 18

Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Duke -3, 129.5