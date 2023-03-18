 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tennessee vs. Duke: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

Tennessee and Duke face off on Saturday in the Second Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Oral Roberts vs Duke Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports

The second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers face off against the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils on Saturday. The East region game is taking place in Orlando, Florida with tip-off scheduled for 2:40 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Tennessee-Duke at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Tennessee (24-10, 11-7 SEC) survived a late surge from the No. 13 seed Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in Thursday’s first-round matchup in a 58-55 victory. Tyreke Key scored a team-high 12 points off the bench, but the Vols will get a tougher test without starting point guard Zakai Zeigler.

Duke (27-8, 14-6 ACC) smashed the No. 12 seed Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 74-51 in Thursday night’s first-round contest. Jeremy Roach scored a game-high 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the floor as the Blue Devils are a victory away from getting to the Sweet 16 in Year 1 of the post-Coach K era.

Duke is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 129.5.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Duke

Date: Saturday, March 18
Time: 2:40 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: Duke -3, 129.5

