Houston vs. Auburn: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 1 Houston Cougars face off against the No. 9 Auburn Tigers on Saturday. The Midwest region game is taking place in Birmingham, Alabama with tip-off scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Houston-Auburn at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Houston (32-3, 17-1 AAC) survived a slight scare against the No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky on Thursday night with a 63-52 victory. Leading scorer Marcus Sasser entered the game with a groin injury but left the game after 14 minutes of game time. His status is in question for Saturday’s contest.

Auburn (21-12, 10-8 SEC) led by as many as 17 points in the first-round victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes. They won by an 83-75 score with six players going for double-digit points, and Johni Broome put up 19 points with 12 rebounds.

Houston is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 132.

How to watch Houston vs. Auburn

Date: Saturday, March 18

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Houston -5.5, 132