Houston vs. Auburn: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

Houston and Auburn face off on Saturday in the Second Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: American Athletic Conference Tournament Championship - Memphis vs Houston Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 1 Houston Cougars face off against the No. 9 Auburn Tigers on Saturday. The Midwest region game is taking place in Birmingham, Alabama with tip-off scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Houston-Auburn at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Houston (32-3, 17-1 AAC) survived a slight scare against the No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky on Thursday night with a 63-52 victory. Leading scorer Marcus Sasser entered the game with a groin injury but left the game after 14 minutes of game time. His status is in question for Saturday’s contest.

Auburn (21-12, 10-8 SEC) led by as many as 17 points in the first-round victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes. They won by an 83-75 score with six players going for double-digit points, and Johni Broome put up 19 points with 12 rebounds.

Houston is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 132.

How to watch Houston vs. Auburn

Date: Saturday, March 18
Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: Houston -5.5, 132

